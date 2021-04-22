Best patio furniture sales in April 2021

The right patio furniture sales can help you create the ultimate backyard setup. From discounts on chairs and tables to deals on swings and outdoor lighting, spring is the perfect time to score cheap patio furniture sales.

Plus, with early Memorial Day sales are already underway, you can expect to see even more patio furniture sales in the coming days. Now, we know that with the overwhelming abundance of choices, it can be hard to spot the best options, both quality-wise and price-wise. So we're making it easier for you by cherry-picking the best patio furniture sales of the day, from retailers like Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and more.

Act fast though, as the next time we see prices this cheap might be late summer when clearance sales begin. That being said, any patio furniture sales you see now are safe buys. Plus, by purchasing ahead, you'll avoid any potential stock shortages.

Best patio furniture sales

Costway 4PC Set: was $389 now $299 @ Walmart

This deal takes over 23% off the original price and will make a great addition to your outdoor setup with its modern and upscale design. This rattan patio set features one love seat, two single sofas and a coffee table with glass top. Enjoy drinks and snacks while hanging with your best mates. View Deal

Kearney 9' Market Umbrella: was $129 now $49 @ Wayfair

Keep cool all summer long with the Kearney 9' Market Umbrella. It's 62% off at Wayfair and includes free shipping. The umbrella stands 9 feet and is constructed of water, UV, and rust-resistant polyester. It's one the least expensive patio furniture sales you'll find. View Deal

Merton 7 Piece Rattan set: was $829 now $699 @ Wayfair

Save over $130 on this amazing 7 Piece Rattan modular seating sofa that comes with a matching coffee table. Whether you're planning a big family BBQ or a small get-together, this patio furniture piece is perfect, thanks to its flexible placement options. That's right, you can easily use it as a huge seating area, or split it up to fit your outdoor area. View Deal

McAden Wicker Loveseat: was $558 now $410 @ Lowe's

If you're looking for a petite 2-seater outdoor sofa that's just as comfortable as it appears to be, then this piece is a perfect fit for you. Saving you a total of $148, this Loveseat features a barrel-backed structure, and an all-weather hand-woven brown wicker with weather-resistant dark blue cushions.View Deal

Halsted 4pc Patio Set: was $1,200 now $900 @ Target

This patio furniture sale is one of the biggest ones yet, saving you $300, which is 25% off the regular price. Offered at three gorgeous colors, this set features two armchairs and 1 loveseat, meaning you can easily seat up to four people. The best part is that it's weather-and-rust-resistant, so you don't have to worry about covering it up.View Deal