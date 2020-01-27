Nintendo Switch Pro release date, specs, rumors and more

The Nintendo Switch family could soon get a more powerful sibling. Rumors have long been flying about a Nintendo Switch Pro (or Nintendo Switch 2), which would bring beefier internals and potentially new features to Nintendo’s beloved hybrid games console. We could even see this rumored new Switch as soon as late 2020, setting it up to compete with the PS5 and Xbox Series X .

Nintendo has yet to confirm the Nintendo Switch Pro, but the rumor mill continues to churn. Here’s everything we know about the rumored new console, including its potential release date, specs, features and more.

The fabled Nintendo Switch Pro or Nintendo Switch 2 could be released as soon as mid-2020, according to a supply chain report from Taiwanese news outlet Digitimes . Citing a Korean forum post, Metro claims that the Switch Pro will launch towards the end of the year, putting it right up against both Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Nintendo Switch Pro price

(Image credit: Future)

While there’s no official price set for Nintendo’s next Switch, it seems safe to assume it’ll cost more than the $299 base model -- and certainly more than the $199 Nintendo Switch Lite. In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz , Japan-based games consultant Serkan Toto predicts that the Switch Pro will cost around $399.

If the Switch Pro is indeed real, it’s possible we’ll hear about it close to or during E3 2020 in June.

Nintendo Switch Pro specs

The Switch Pro’s rumored specs have varied based on different reports, with some claiming that the next Switch will be a modest upgrade and others hinting at a significant power boost for Nintendo’s console. A sketchy, now-deleted 4chan post (via Inverse ) suggests some major changes, including a custom Nvidia Tegra Xavier processor, a 64GB SSD, 4K video support, and two USB-C ports. This post also claimed that the Switch Pro would be a TV-only console, and won’t be playable in portable mode.

However, a forum post on Korean website Clien (via TechRadar ) suggests that the next Switch might not be a huge generational leap. The poster claims that Nintendo is working with Nvidia on a custom Tegra processor based on Nvidia’s Volta architecture, and won’t include the Tegra X1+ chip that many had expected the console to feature. As a result, 4K support may not be feasible for the Switch Pro.

The current Nintendo Switch packs a custom Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, a 6.2-inch, 720p display and 32GB of storage. In August 2019, the console saw a minor refresh, which bumped the battery life from an estimated 2.5 to 6.5 hours to 4.5 to 9 hours. In our own Switch battery tests , we found that the new model lasts nearly twice as long for games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

What we want from the Nintendo Switch Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If the Switch Pro does become a reality, there are a handful of features we’d love to see that could make it a compelling high-end option for Nintendo fans.