Nintendo Switch Pro: News, rumors and the story so far

The likelihood of a Nintendo Switch Pro becoming a reality has all but disappeared.

Of late, there have been practically no rumors of a Switch Pro, with it looking all the more likely that Nintendo will simply follow up the original Switch with the so-called Nintendo Switch 2.

Or the Japanese games giant could come up with a completely new console, though we suspect a lot of the Switch DNA will continue to live on in whatever is next.

But the Nintendo Switch Pro still remains a compelling concept, with enough rumors around it to give us a whiff that it may have at least been considered by Nintendo. So here's what we know/did know about the Nintendo Switch Pro.

Latest Nintendo Switch Pro news

Given we have the Nintendo Switch OLED priced at $350, we'd expect Nintendo to boost the price tag to $400. Or reduce the price of the OLED model and price the Switch Pro at $350.

But as it stands, all this seems rather unlikely. We can't say that we'll never be furnished with a Switch Pro release date, but we suspect it will not arrive.

That's despite a rumor that developer kits for an upgraded Switch console were given out at some point. But there's a chance these could be for a second-generation Switch or Nintendo console. There's no hard evidence that a Switch Pro is coming; equally, it's difficult to pour water on these smoldering rumors that keep popping up.

And if Nintendo does have a new Switch in the wings, it'll be a second-generation model to launch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or in 2024.

Nintendo Switch Pro rumored specs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Over the past few years, there have been a collection of Nintendo Switch Pro specs leaks, from touting an OLED display that came to the existing Switch, to championing a new Nvidia Tegra chipset with a 4K output.

Now given our picks for the best TVs are 4K models, we'd love to see a Switch that could output a 4K signal, even if it used up mixing or some form of chequerboard rendering to get there.

However, we now have the Valve Steam Deck, which arguably sets a standard for portable power. While Nintendo has rarely been about cutting-edge graphics, we feel opting for a mobile-centric Tegra chipset might not cut the mustard in second-gen or Pro Switch. So we'd posit that Nintendo will have something more powerful up its sleeve may be developed in partnership with Nvidia or even jumping over to AMD, whose tech is at the hearts of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Some rumors have touted a co-processor in the Switch Pro's dock to help serve up a 4K output. This would be a neat and smart addition and something somewhat original for Nintendo to bring to the table.

Alongside 4K output and the continued use of an OLED display, we'd like to see the so-called Switch Pro come with a bigger battery life, improved Joy-Cons and some sturdier build quality.

Nintendo Switch Pro outlook

In general, we feel the Nintendo Switch Pro isn't coming. While the current Switch is definitely long in the tooth on a technological front, we suspect Nintendo will jump to creating the Switch 2.

Such a machine could take in the elements listed and rumored above, meaning what we're calling the Switch Pro could just be a second-generation Switch.

But for now, all we have are rumors and speculation with Nintendo being very tight-lipped about any next-generation hardware. If new Nintendo consoles are in the works, expect them to arrive during a big games showcase, likely highlighting the next Zelda or Mario.