Ninja celebrates launch of DualBrew Pro with free Irving Farm coffee

Ninja has just released the new DualBrew Pro coffee maker, and is celebrating the launch with a new partnership. Irving Farm New York has collaborated with Ninja, the brand behind some of the best coffee makers money can buy, to bring a new Ninja Pro Blend to market. The best part is that (until October 4) those who pick up the DualBrew Pro over at Ninja Kitchen will also receive a free bag of Irving Farm's autumnal blend.

Irving Farm is a leading name in the New York coffee scene, with cafes spanning Manhattan, and 20 years of roasting experience. The new limited edition blend is said to offer tasting notes of maple syrup, bourbon and dark chocolate. If you purchase the Ninja DualPro Brew CFP301 or CFP201 direct from Ninja Kitchen you will receive a promo code via email to claim your free bag of beans.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja DualBrew Pro system is priced at $229.99. That's the same MSRP as the previous Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System and slightly more than the $180 Ninja Specialty coffee maker. However, this looks like a far more versatile system. Not only are you getting drip and specialty coffee functions (with a milk frother included on the side), but the new model can also brew from K-Cup pods in sizes from 6 to 12oz.

You'll still be able to brew your ground coffee in a range of strength settings or over ice, but the addition of the K-Cup pod system means there are even more options baked in here. Not only that, but the Ninja site claims that the DualBrew Pro can also "brew a K-Cup coffee pod faster than a leading Keurig coffee maker upon startup."

That's an impressive spec, and a strong set of features to bring Ninja's all-in-one coffee makers into their next generation.

