NBA live stream 2020: How to watch the seeding games online

The NBA live streams are broadcasting the 2020 season, which restarted last week with the first games played since March, when the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA bubble season is taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Players, coaches and staff quarantined at several hotels before the restarted season began. The first few weeks will consist of "seeding games" to finish out the regular season and determine the top eight teams in each conference. Those seeding games will be followed by the postseason playoffs, which will be the typical best-of-seven series up to the NBA Finals.

The best 22 of the league's 30 teams moved into the NBA bubble at the beginning of July, following a strict set of guidelines about quarantining and testing. Those 22 teams included the 16 teams that were already in playoff position and the six teams that were within six games of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern and Western conferences.

Once the seeding games are played, the top eight teams in each conference will advance to the playoffs. However, there's a new change: If the team in 8th place finishes less than four points from the ninth team, those two teams will have a play-in tournament to determine which advances to the playoffs.

As the NBA 2020 restarts, the Western Conference looks to be a battle between the Lakers and Clippers. Over in the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are favored but the Celtics, Heat and Raptors are all in the mix.

Here's everything you need to watch NBA 2020 season live streams.

How to watch NBA live streams with a VPN

If you're away from home, or you're subject to regional blackouts, can't watch the NBA live streams from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch the NBA 2020 season live stream in the US

In the U.S., the NBA bubble's nationally televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Some games are broadcast exclusively on regional sports networks.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which starts at $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN (in its Orange package).

NBA League Pass is the league's official streaming service and it allows you to follow your favorite team through the NBA 2020 season restart.

The NBA League Pass subscription costs $28.99 for the rest of the season. However, it doesn't include nationally televised games (which will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBA TV), including playoff games. You can add a subscription to NBA TV for $19.99.

Keep in mind that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them — unless you use the ExpressVPN workaround mentioned above.

NBA 2020 season live streams in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch the NBA bubble games on Sky Sports, via Sky, BT and Virgin Media packages. Games are broadcast live, so tipoff times range from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. BST. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

As we mentioned above, the NBA League Pass UK package costs £42.99 and gets you the NBA live streams for every single game remaining in the season, including the playoffs and Finals.

NBA 2020 season live streams in Canada

Canadian b-ball fans can watch the NBA restart on TSN, SportsNet and NBA TV Canada.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Here's the full schedule of the NBA 2020 restarted season's "seeding games." They will be followed by the playoffs.

July 30

Jazz 106 vs. Pelicans 104

Clippers 101 vs. Lakers 103

July 31

Magic 128 vs. Nets 118

Grizzlies 135 vs. Trail Blazers 140

Suns 125 vs. Wizards 112

Celtics 112 vs. Bucks 119

Kings 120 vs. Spurs 129

Rockets 153 vs. Mavericks 149

Aug. 1

Heat 125 vs. Nuggets 105

Jazz 94 vs. Thunder 110

Pelicans 103 vs. Clippers 126

76ers 121 vs. Pacers 127

Lakers 92 vs. Raptors 107

Aug. 2

Wizards 110 vs. Nets 118

Trail Blazers 124 vs. Celtics 128

Spurs 108 vs. Grizzlies 106

Kings 116 vs. Magic 132

Bucks 116 vs. Rockets 120

Mavericks 115 vs. Suns 117

Aug. 3

Raptors 107 vs. Heat 103

Nuggets 121 vs. Thunder 113

Pacers v111 s. Wizards 100

Grizzlies 99 vs. Pelicans 109

Spurs 130 vs. 76ers 132

Lakers 116 vs. Jazz 108

Aug. 4

Nets vs. Bucks (1:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Mavericks vs. Kings (2:30 p.m.)

Suns vs. Clippers (4 p.m., NBA TV)

Magic vs. Pacers (6 p.m.)

Celtics vs. Heat (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers (9 p.m., TNT)

Aug. 5

Grizzlies vs. Jazz (2:30 p.m.)

76ers vs. Wizards (4 p.m., NBA TV)

Nuggets vs. Spurs (4 p.m.)

Thunder vs. Lakers (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Raptors vs. Magic (8 p.m.)

Nets vs. Celtics (9 p.m., ESPN)

Aug. 6

Pelicans vs. Kings (1:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Heat vs. Bucks (4 p.m., TNT)

Pacers vs. Suns (4 p.m.)

Clippers vs. Mavericks (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets (8 p.m.)

Lakers vs. Rockets (9 p.m., TNT)

Aug. 7

Jazz vs. Spurs (1 p.m.)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies (4 p.m., NBA TV)

Kings vs. Nets (5 p.m.)

Magic vs. 76ers (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Wizards vs. Pelicans (8 p.m.)

Celtics vs. Raptors (9 p.m., TNT)

Aug. 8

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers (1 p.m., TNT)

Jazz vs. Nuggets (3:30 p.m., TNT)

Lakers vs. Pacers (6 p.m., TNT)

Suns vs. Heat (7:30 p.m.)

Bucks vs. Mavericks (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Aug. 9

Wizards vs. Thunder (12:30 p.m.)

Grizzlies vs. Raptors (2 p.m.)

Spurs vs. Pelicans (3 p.m., ABC)

Magic vs. Celtics (5 p.m.)

76ers vs. Trail Blazers (6:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Rockets vs. Kings (8 p.m.)

Nets vs. Clippers (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Aug. 10

Thunder vs. Suns (2:30 p.m.)

Mavericks vs. Jazz (3 p.m., NBA TV)

Raptors vs. Bucks (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Pacers vs. Heat (8 p.m.)

Nuggets vs. Lakers (9 p.m., TNT)

Aug. 11

Nets vs. Magic (1 p.m.)

Rockets vs. Spurs (2 p.m., NBA TV)

Suns vs. 76ers (4:30 p.m.)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks (5 p.m.)

Celtics vs. Grizzlies (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Pelicans vs. Kings (9 p.m., TNT)

Bucks vs. Wizards (9 p.m.)

Aug. 12

Pacers vs. Rockets (4 p.m., NBA TV)

Raptors vs. 76ers (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Heat vs. Thunder (8 p.m.)

Clippers vs. Nuggets (9 p.m., ESPN)

Aug. 13

Wizards vs. Celtics (TBD)

Trail Blazers vs. Nets (TBD)

Kings vs. Lakers (TBD)

Bucks vs. Grizzlies (TBD)

Pelicans vs. Magic (TBD)

Mavericks vs. Suns (TBD)

Spurs vs. Jazz (TBD)

Aug. 14

76ers vs. Rockets (TBD)

Heat vs. Pacers (TBD)

Thunder vs. Clippers (TBD)

Nuggets vs. Raptors (TBD)