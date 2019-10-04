Android Zero-Day Attack Can Hijack Pixel, Samsung Phones: What to Do

A slew of Android phones, including popular Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models, are vulnerable to a serious Android security flaw, Google's Project Zero has revealed.

In a blog post on Thursday, Project Zero researchers said that they've discovered a zero-day vulnerability that gives malicious hackers root access to a targeted Android phone. According to the report, hackers can target phones by getting people to install a malicious app or by combining it with another vulnerability in the Chrome browser that renders content and delivers the payload.

A zero-day vulnerability is one that currently has no fix and can be exploited by hackers in the wild. According to Project Zero, there's evidence that the exploit is already being exploited and targeting unwitting users.

Worse yet, the vulnerability targets some of the most popular phones released in recent memory, including Samsung's Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S9 models. Google's Pixel 1, Pixel 1 XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL are also vulnerable. But the researchers were quick to note that its list is by no means "exhaustive" and the hack likely affects many more Android phones.

Although Project Zero researchers called the threat a "high severity" concern, they were quick to note that the process isn't necessarily simple for hackers to get to you. You would need to install an app or get targeted by two different exploits, after all, to be attacked.

“This issue is rated as high severity on Android and by itself requires installation of a malicious application for potential exploitation,” Project Zero researcher Tim Willis said. “Any other vectors, such as via web browser, require chaining with an additional exploit.”

Still, in the Android ecosystem, actually getting updates pushed to your phone, and especially an older phone, can sometimes be difficult. So, while Google will be patching the exploit in its October Android security update and all of its Pixel phones will be protected from the threat after that, there's no guarantee that other affected devices will also get a quick fix. There's a possibility that some devices won't see an update anytime soon.

Those affected, therefore, should be careful not to download apps from unknown or untrustworthy sources. And if you happen to be using Chrome on an affected device, consider using another browser that isn't subject to the vulnerability.