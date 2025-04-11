Google is reportedly working on a fix for an annoying flaw in Android's Remote Lock feature — here's what we know

Google is working on patching a flaw in Android's Remote Lock feature that allows anyone to remotely lock your device using your phone number.

As reported by Android Authority, the news outlet has noticed in a breakdown of the code for the version 25.12.62 that it looks like a new security feature question will be added to Remote Lock in an update in order to provide an additional layer of security.

Though intended to keep your device secure when it is lost or even stolen, the feature has a loophole that allows it to be exploited.

Remote Lock is one of the security features that protects users and their devices as part of Google's Find My Device suite. It allows users (or anyone) to remotely lock a device using only a phone number as long as the browser that is being used is also logged into the device’s account.

Unfortunately, that currently leaves the feature open for abuse by anyone who has access. While users can easily authorize their device and unlock it using a password, a PIN or biometrics – and Google has a limit on Remote Lock, which is twice within a 24 hour period, it could still prove annoying if users are in a shared household or using shared computers.

An added step required to lock the device via an open-ended security question looks to be the new method. Initially it appeared that Google was considering adding a date-based security method. It also seems as though the search giant will allow you to choose a specific question for verification.

There’s no expected date as to when this feature will be rolled out, but given that it’s already being seen in the code, it will hopefully arrive soon as it provides users with additional control over their devices.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors