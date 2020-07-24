Massive Fire TV sale at Amazon gets you free Echo Dot with $99 Fire TV

One of our favorite TV deals is back, albeit for just a few hours.

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price of every Fire TV with deals starting at $99.99. Even better, use coupon "FTV20" during checkout to get a free Echo Dot (3rd-gen). This is the same Fire TV sale they offered during the 4th of July and now it's back for a limited time. (The sale ends July 26 at 9pm PT).

Fire TV deals from $99: free Echo Dot w/purchase @ Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest TV of the bunch, it doesn't get any cheaper than the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV. This budget TV is best suited for small bedrooms, children, or as a spare HDTV. It sports 720 resolution, but it gives you quick access to all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

If you want the biggest bang for your buck, the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV (2020) is also on sale for $319.99. That's $110 off and one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs you'll find.

Normally, these are the type of deals you'd find during Amazon Prime Day or major holidays, but you can get it now while there's stock.