March Madness TV sale: this 75-inch 4K Sony TV is $200 off

We're now midway through March, meaning now is the best time to hunt for March Madness TV deals. So if you've been holding off on buying a stellar TV on a killer discount, now's your chance.



Right now, Best Buy has the 75-inch Sony X90J 4K TV on sale for $1,599. That's taking a generous $200 off the original price, making it a very compelling deal. What's more, you can get it delivered to your doorstep within just a few working days, meaning you can tune into this week's games straight from your new TV. Hurry, though, as TVs have a tendency of selling out fast and stock is limited.

Sony 75" X90J 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

This killer TV deal saves you $200 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 75-inch 4K LED UHD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI home assistants.

This particular model (Sony X90J) is one of the freshest on the market, having been released less than a year ago. It features a massive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display, Dolby Vision HDR support and motion enhancement technology — all packed in a sleek design.

The Sony X90J runs on the Google TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more. Trust us, you won't be short of entertainment. This smart TV also supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, meaning you'll get an immersive audio experience.

It comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa already built-in, giving you access to some of the best smart assistants and making the setup process even easier. Plus, with hands-free voice control enabled, you can navigate through your new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a bargain compared to many other 4K 75-inch TVs, so make sure to act fast while stock is still available. And if you want to explore other options on the market, check out our March Madness TV deals page for more guidance.