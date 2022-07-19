Lightyear's Disney Plus release date just announced — and it's great news

Disney Plus just gave us some very good news. Technically, it's just about the Lightyear Disney Plus release date. But, if we're honest, we can see this news as a much more important deal for Disney Plus subscribers.

That's because we're also waiting on the Thor: Love and Thunder Disney Plus release date, and this news is good news for that concern.

And, so, let's get to what you're here for: Lightyear hits Disney Plus on August 3, 2022, the first Wednesday of the month. This is the latest arrival of a big Disney-owned movie, following Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness hitting Disney Plus on June 22.

Here's a video announcing the news:

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/iiXGgbcJvEJuly 19, 2022 See more

The film, which announces itself as the movie that made Toy Story child Andy a fan of Buzz Lightyear, is coming to Disney Plus off of a not-that-great box office run, where it was hailed as a dud and beaten by the new Minions movie among others. That said, it's totaled a worldwide gross of over $213 million, per Box Office Mojo (opens in new tab).

August 3, Lightyear's Disney Plus date, is 47 days after its June 17 theatrical date. This is an important change from recent history.

The years-long and storied history of Disney releasing films on Disney Plus a while after they've been in theaters started rough for fans. Originally, Disney CEO Bob Chapek declared that Shang-Chi would have a 45-day theatrical exclusivity window, which was seen as "an interesting experiment."

But the film actually took longer to get to Disney Plus arriving 70 days after its fall release. Marvel's Eternals took a similarly long (68 days) eternity to get to Disney Plus. All the while, The Batman's HBO Max release was 44 days, a day ahead of the aforementioned new 45-day standard.

But, recently, things got better. Doctor Strange 2's June 22 Disney Plus release date was 47 days following the film's May 6 theatrical release date. This made us think Thor: Love and Thunder wouldn't be stuck in theaters as long as Shang-Chi and Eternals was. And now that Lightyear is following suit? We may have just found Disney's new standard window for Disney Plus release dates.

Of course, they'll probably change this for a particularly important release. Either way, we'll stay on top of this.