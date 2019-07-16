Killer Prime Day Deal: KitchenAid Spiralizer Just $59

KitchenAid stand mixers are renowned for their ability to take the hard work out of mixing dough for bread, cakes, and more. The mixer's accessory attachment makes this machine even more useful, allowing you to roll out pasta dough, slice vegetables, and make sausages, among other things.

For Amazon Prime Day, a number of these accessories are on sale, making it a good time to pick one up. Here are the best KitchenAid deals and kitchen accessory deals available right now for Prime Day.

KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus Attachment with Peel, Core and Slice was $149, now $59 @ Amazon.

This attachment not only spiralizes fruits and vegetables, but comes with three spiraling blades (medium, fine, and extra fine) and three slicing blades (for large and small cores) as well as a peeling blade. Update: This deal has ended, but the Spiralizer is now at $89. View Deal

KitchenAid KSMSFTA Sifter + Scale Attachment: was $169 now just $50 @ Amazon This popular sifter and scale combo attaches to any KitchenAid Stand Mixer to let you sift through all of your ingredients without getting your hands dirty. View Deal

Gvode Stainless Steel Food Grinder was $139, now $56 @ Amazon.

Ever wanted to make your own sausage? Gvode's food grinder is made of stainless steel, and comes with two sizes of grinding blades, three sizes of grinding plates, one sausage stuffing plate, two sausage stuffing tubes, one food pusher, and a cleaning brush.View Deal

Gvode pasta roller was $99, now $39 @ Amazon

Roll out thin sheets of pasta—great for making your own lasagna—with this stainless steel accessory. It can roll out pasta 5.5 inches in width, and has 8 thickness settings, ranging from 0.4 to 2 mm. There's nothing like fresh pasta. View Deal