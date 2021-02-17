Killer iPad Air deal takes $50 off the latest model right now

Any sort of discount on the ever-popular Apple iPad is always noteworthy, but typically we see discounts on older models so this price cut on the latest model of the iPad Air is a pleasant surprise.

Right now you can get the iPad Air (2020) for $549 at Amazon . That’s $50 off its usual price of $599 — not the most substantial discount, but as we said above, this is the very latest model of the popular tablet so it's still one of the best iPad deals right now.

The latest model of the iPad Air is $50 off at Amazon, a modest but still noteworthy discount on this excellent tablet. For your money you're getting a premium tablet with a stunning 10.9-inch retina display and compatibility with just about every app you could ever need.View Deal

Spec-wise the 2020 model of the iPad Air offers a beautiful 10.9-inch retina display, A14 Bionic processor, and 64GB of storage plus support for the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessory. It’s an extremely elegant tablet, that comes with all the excellent features that iPads have become known for over the last decade.

If you’re worried that 64GB of internal storage isn’t enough to hold all your applications, music and downloaded streaming content, then the 256GB iPad Air (2020) is $699 at Amazon . That's $50 of its usual price of $749 as well.

In iPad Air (2020) review, we declared it "one of the best tablets ever" and praised it for a whole load of things. In particular, its impeccable design, smooth functionality and speedy performance impressed us the most — we’re still not quite over the removal of the headphone jack though.

Overall this is an extremely easy recommendation for just about anyone. Even at full price, this iPad was ranking high on our best tablets ranking, even a modest discount represents excellent value.

