$30 JBL Clip 3 is the first huge Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deal

You want to bring great, loud music wherever you go, but most small speakers aren't actually all that portable. The JBL Clip 3, however, is part carabiner, so it's designed to snap onto your bag for your next trip. This Cyber Monday deal makes the speaker even better.

Right now, Amazon's taken $40 off the price of this $70 speaker, meaning the JBL Clip 3 is just $30. And at that price, it will probably sell out sooner rather than later.

JBL Clip 3: was $70, now $30 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive submersion. It's available in 13 different colors, from camo, to pink, to mustard yellow, to basic black. Amazon's marked down every pattern, so you can pick whichever hue pleases you.

We haven't reviewed this Bluetooth speaker, but I've heard it in the wild at picnics, and can vouch for how it packs a lot of sound into a relatively small design. JBL claims that the Clip 3 can run for 10 hours of playtime, so you won't need to worry about using your portable charger to keep the music playing.