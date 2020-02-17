iPhone SE 2 release date tipped for April 3

It's been a big day for Apple product rumors, with separate reports pointing to March release dates for both the iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro 2020. And now a third repot claims to know exactly when we'll be seeing Apple's new best cheap phone.

iPhone-Ticker.de, a German blog, says the iPhone 9 — the alternate name for the iPhone SE 2 — will arrive at a March 31 product event held by Apple. That rumor, which the site says comes from "directly from the Apple environment" (at least if Google Translate is to be trusted), also points to sales for the compact iPhone starting on April 3.

We have no idea how reliable iPhone-Ticker.de is as a source for Apple rumors. But the idea of a March event isn't totally out of left field. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a much more substantial reputation on these matters, has pointed to the iPhone SE's successor arriving in March.

A report today (Feb. 17) suggested the iPhone SE 2 was still on track for a March debut, despite the coronavirus outbreak wreaking havoc on tech production.

The next iPhone SE, whether it's called the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, is expected to adopt the iPhone 8's 4.7-inch screen while featuring the components found inside the iPhone 11 lineup, including the A13 Bionic processor.

Apple's held March events in the past, as recently as last year. At the 2019 Showtime event, the company unveiled many of the new services it launched during the next few months, including Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, and the Apple Card. A March 2018 event introduced us to a new iPad while the original iPhone SE took its first bow on March 21, 2016.

The iPhone-Ticker.de report only mentions the iPhone SE successor, but Apple allegedly has other products in the works for a spring release. We've also heard that production has begun on a new iPad Pro that features triple cameras. If that tablet's coming, Apple could announce it at a March event as well — likely the same one where the iPhone SE 2 shows up.

Kuo's forecast for Apple's first-half product launches include a new tracking device, wireless charging pad, over-the-ear headphones and refreshed laptops. It's possible any of those products could appear at an upcoming product event, though minor laptop updates are usually announced via press release by the company.