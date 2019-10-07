Apple iPhone SE 2 Release Date, Price, Specs, Leaks and More

Apple has for years been trying to attract budget-conscious shoppers to its iPhone lineup with a variety of devices. Most recently, the company introduced the iPhone 11 for $699, making it more affordable than the $749 iPhone XR the device replaced.

But according to recent rumors, Apple is now eyeing the possibility of bringing back the iPhone SE, a budget-friendly device Apple discontinued in September 2018.

The iPhone SE was a decidedly underpowered device that came with a design reminiscent of old iPhone models. But what it lacked in design, it made up for in affordability, thanks to its $349 price tag. Apple ultimately discontinued the device to make room for higher-end options, but now there’s talk of an iPhone SE 2 making a comeback in early 2020.

As time has gone on, more and more rumors have surfaced about Apple's next smartphone. Here's everything we've heard so far about Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone SE 2.

Most of what we know about the iPhone SE 2 comes byway of a new investor note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , who said recently that he anticipates Apple releasing the iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020.

Kuo didn’t provide any more insight into an exact date, but an early 2020 launch would give Apple enough time to sell its existing models before touting a new version.

iPhone SE 2 price

Trying to determine a price for Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 2 could be difficult, but considering Apple has been using the SE branding to keep prices down, there’s a good chance it’ll be the cheapest model on store shelves.

Apple’s current cheapest model, the iPhone 8, costs $449. The iPhone SE had a starting price of $349. So it's possible Apple could keep the price at $349 or bridge the gap with a $399 price tag.

We don’t have any concrete details right now. But if Kuo is right and Apple wants to make the iPhone SE 2 its cheapest iPhone on store shelves, a price of $400 or cheaper would make sense. It would also give Apple a competitor to the $399 Google Pixel 3a.

iPhone SE 2 design and display

Again we need to turn to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said in an analyst note that Apple's iPhone SE 2 will look nearly identical to the iPhone 8.

That would suggest that Apple is going to keep the hefty bezels around the screen, as well as the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the front.

Speaking of the screen, Kuo said that Apple will maintain a 4.7-inch display in the iPhone SE 2.

However, there have been some other reports that have surfaced in recent months that call into question Apple’s design plans. Chief among them is this video from Weibo that suggests the iPhone SE 2 will look more like the iPhone X, complete with a notch.

BGR also recently obtained images of what the site said could be the iPhone SE 2’s design. It looks nearly identical to the iPhone X.

But alas, Apple hasn’t confirmed a design plan, so we don’t know which version is most likely to launch.

iPhone SE 2 specs

In a potentially interesting move, Apple may not want to cut the power in its iPhone SE 2. According to Kuo , the company will bring the same A13 processor that powers its iPhone 11 lineup to the iPhone SE 2. Add that to 3GB of RAM, and it might have solid performance.

Aside from that, Kuo didn’t have much to say about Apple’s spec plans for the iPhone SE 2. There’s a possibility of Face ID making its way to the handset, but aside from that, the rumors are so far scant on Apple’s specs plan.

iPhone SE 2 wishlist: What we want

Although Kuo has given us a good sense of what we can — and cannot — expect from the iPhone SE 2, Apple is apparently planning to launch next year, there are still some things we’d want to see.

Although rumors point to Apple using an iPhone 8 design, it would make sense for Apple to bring Face ID to the iPhone SE 2. The company has been offering this feature for years, and it’s proven to be easy to use. Offering it in the iPhone SE 2 could boost the device’s appeal.

Apple should also be careful not to skimp on the iPhone SE 2’s camera. Sure, it won’t have the same sensors as the iPhone 11 Pro, but it should at least offer a good-enough experience that the pictures won’t look out of place against other iPhones.

Ultimately, the iPhone SE 2 needs to take as many cues as reasonably possible from the higher-end iPhone 11 lineup and offer plenty of colors for those who care about style. And when it’s all said and done, it should be a device that can last and perform well for at least a few years without becoming obsolete.

Hopefully, that’s not a tall order.