iPhone 14 Pro performance upgrades just got rumored

Claimed iPhone 14 Pro performance figures have just been posted by leaker iHacktu (via VNchocoTaco on Twitter), giving us an idea of how powerful Apple's new phone could be.

Using the AnTuTu benchmark app as a basis, iHacktu says we can expect 35% and 45% increases in GPU and CPU test results. The iPhone 14 Pro's overall score will supposedly be around 896,000, about a 5% increase on what the iPhone 13 Pro Max can manage.

iHacktu doesn't say what those percentage increases to GPU/CPU performance are in comparison to. We would assume that they're comparing the new chip to the A15 chipset in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

As well as the benchmark scores, the tweet continues to claim that the rumored Pro camera upgrades will have a major effect on photography performance, while the phone will be more efficient too with an extra two hours and ten minutes of battery life; again, we assume compared to the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

extra ~43K points are mostly from LPDDR5 RAM so it’s make sense CPUs ang GPUs upgrades are very slightly https://t.co/uykClXEjhIJune 14, 2022 See more

VNchocoTaco, or ShrimpApplePro as they're currently going by, offers a possible explanation for the performance increase. They believe it could be mostly due to Apple moving to faster LPDDR5 RAM, with the CPU and GPU of the A16 will stay mostly unchanged from the last generation.

While the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to get this new chip, the standard iPhone 14 versions are supposedly sticking with the A15 chipset. This would be the first time Apple's offered a two-tier system for its iPhone chipsets.

Other rumors for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max say they will use new pill and punch-hole-shaped cutouts for the front camera and Face ID, in place of the familiar notch. The Pro phones may also gain a new 48MP main camera sensor and an always-on display; none of these features are tipped to come to the standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Max.

We'll only find out for sure what features are coming and to which iPhones when Apple finally reveals the iPhone 14 line-up. That's most likely not going to happen until September though. So in the meantime make sure you're up to speed with our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor round-ups.