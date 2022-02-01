Hurry! Bose QuietComfort 45 just crashed to lowest price ever

President's Day sales are popping up left and right, and this is one of the best deals we've seen so far on one of our favorite pairs of headphones.

Right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for just $279 on Amazon, their lowest ever price. We think they're one of the best headphones on the market right now, so they could sell out fast. If they do, Best Buy offers the same discount.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The QuietComfort 45 headphones is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, it delivers one of the best noise-cancelling experiences around. Even better, it's now on sale for $50 off.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we found there was plenty to love about these great headphones — so much so that we put them on our list of the best noise cancelling headphones.

Bose usually knocks it out of the park with their sound quality, and it's no different this time around with the QuietComfort 45 headset. You'll hear strong basslines, crisp vocals, and clear melodies. It's a shame that you can't customise EQ with these cans, so opt for the premium Bose 700 headphones if you think this is a feature you'd miss.

These headphones offer first-class noise cancellation, at a lower price than competitors. They also have a strong 24-hour battery life, with 15 minutes of charging being enough to get you around 3 hours of listening time.

They're comfortable to wear, too. At just 8.5 ounces in weight, the QC45s won't weigh you down, and the plush padding means you can keep them on for hours. You can also adjust the extenders to easily achieve the perfect fit. Plus, with a modern, sleek design in two colors, they look just as good as they sound.

This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen so far this year, but we don't expect the sales to stop coming — so make sure to check out our President's Day deals hub to stay up to date.