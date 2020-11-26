HP Envy 15's Black Friday price makes it an even better MacBook alternative

There's a lot of Black Friday laptop deals already available, with mid-range laptops dropping their prices down to budget-level lows. That includes game-changing 2-in-1 laptops that are steadily gaining a loyal fan base.
Take the HP Envy 15, for instance. It's a MacBook Pro killer without that premium MacBook Pro price, making it affordable for everyone. This Black Friday, Walmart is making sure that it's even more so, giving the Envy 15 with 10th-generation Intel Core i5 + Intel UHD Graphics a proper $240 discount, dropping its price down to an even more affordable $559.
HP Envy 15: was $799 now $559 @ Walmart
HP Envy 15 is already a worthy rival to the pricier MacBook Pro, but with this $240 deal at Walmart, it's more appealing than ever to folks tired of spending a whole lot of money for Apple's laptop line. At $559, even the most budget-minded consumers won't be able to resist.View Deal
Touting a versatile 2-in-1 form factor, as well as a touchscreen display, fingerprint reader, and plenty of power under the hood, the HP Envy 15 is certainly giving Apple's MacBooks and Dell's XPS line a good run for their money, especially at that affordable price. With a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of memory, and 256GB SSD storage, this mid-range machine will see you through your daily productivity tasks without burning a hole in your pocket.
Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on laptops, gaming PCs, computer peripherals and more.
