How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 now: Stream episode 17 early

The Walking Dead season 10C details The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 is streaming now after an early release on AMC Plus.

It will premiere on AMC Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

The zombie hordes keep on coming when you watch The Walking Dead season 10C online. If you can't wait for the AMC premiere this Sunday, you're in luck. Episode 17 is streaming now after an early release on AMC Plus.

The Walking Dead extended season 10 is a bonus round of episodes, following the fall finale. Now that the Whisperers have been dealt with, seemingly for good, the six bonus episodes will explore the impact of Maggie's return. The first of those installments, "Home Sweet Home," debuted on AMC Plus last week.

Yes, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is back. She's even harder and tougher than she was when she left, due to the obstacles she and her son have had to survive. When a new threat arises, Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) team up to rally the beat-down survivors to overcome it.

This is also the first time in a decade that she's seen Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), her husband Glenn's murderer. Negan has been trying to redeem himself, but Maggie may have a difficult time accepting him as an ally.

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Walking Dead season 10C. Plus, check out the trailer for the bonus episodes:

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10C from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Walking Dead if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10C in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch The Walking Dead extended season 10 starting Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, if they get the network through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service. We recommend Sling TV or FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages include AMC, as well as other popular channels like ESPN, Bravo, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 was released early and is streaming now on AMC Plus.

AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that houses AMC shows, Sundance Now and Shudder. It costs $6.99 per month. There is no app right now, but you can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels or the Roku Channel. You can also add it as an extra to Sling TV.

The six bonus episodes of Walking Dead season 10C will all debut early on AMC Plus, on the Thursday before the Sunday premiere on AMC.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10C in the UK

Brits can watch The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 premiere on March 1 at 9 p.m. GMT on Fox TV, if they get the channel with their cable package on Sky.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10C in Canada

Canadians are in luck — The Walking Dead airs on AMC Canada, which is available through cable providers. They can watch new episodes at the same time and day as Americans.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10C in Australia

Aussie zombie drama fans can stream The Walking Dead season 10C on Binge.

They can try the streaming service with a free seven-day trial. After that, it costs $10 AUD per month and comes with over 10,000 hours of TV shows and movies.