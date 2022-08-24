YES! Pardon our exuberance, but you can finally watch Nope online this week, as Jordan Peele's latest piece of cinematic wonder finally becomes available for home audiences. The film, which reunited Peele with Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, has been a theatrical exclusive since its release a little over a month ago (on July 22).

The news of its digital release arrived on Monday (August 22), in a post from the official Nope social media accounts (opens in new tab), which declared the movie hits digital video on demand services (such as Amazon and Apple) on Friday (August 26). And while Nope's at-home arrival is good news, it comes with some curious news as well.

It's unclear how much Nope will cost. Right now, Nope could be as much as $30. That's the price listed on Apple/iTunes (opens in new tab), though that is an Australian page. We're not going to discount the chances of that being the U.S. price as well, as recent digital releases straight from the theater (such as Minions: The Rise of Gru) also have a digital purchase price of $30.

That said, as someone who saw Nope and wants to see it again? I've already accepted that the price of digital admission may be high.

How to watch Nope online

Nope is coming out on digital on Amazon (opens in new tab) , Apple (opens in new tab) and other digital distributors this Friday (August 26). We will update this story when pricing becomes available.

Nope reviews: What the critics think

The Nope reviews are strong, but slightly mixed, with the film holding a respectable 83% Rotten Tomatoes critics score. Having seen Nope myself, I can say that The Verge (opens in new tab)'s Charles Pulliam-Moore is correct in his assessment that "there’s a majesty to Nope’s sweeping shots of the California desert that feels reflective of [Peele's] evolution as a filmmaker."

I'll also disagree with Owen Gleiberman's spoiler-heavy Variety (opens in new tab) review that notes that "the anticipation works better than the payoff." The biggest argument against that is that Nope's third act is an amazing bit of cinematic storytelling that had me white-knuckled and giddy. But if you want an incredibly detailed explainer from your cinema, you might not be satisfied.

Over at Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Leah Greenblatt is spot-on when she says

"[Keke] Palmer's Emerald is loose and funny and kinetically alive, the kind of final-girl hero most scary movies only feint at creating, and Kaluuya remains one of the most fascinatingly interior actors to watch on screen."

Nope trailer

The above is the only Nope trailer you should see. I'm sorry if this opinion of mine is a moment too late, but the other trailers are far too spoilery. This clip, which gives you a tease of Keke Palmer's Emerald and Daniel Kaluuya's OJ is a perfect and slight look with none of the spoilers that the other trailers provide.

Oh, and don't even think about freeze-framing this trailer. Nothing good comes of that.

Nope cast

There are five primary players in the Nope cast:

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "OJ" Haywood , who runs the Haywood Ranch, which he and his sister Emerald inherited from their father.

, who runs the Haywood Ranch, which he and his sister Emerald inherited from their father. Keke Palmer as Emerald "Em" Haywood , who is less involved with the ranch, spending her time chasing fame in Hollywood (or at least that's how OJ sees it).

, who is less involved with the ranch, spending her time chasing fame in Hollywood (or at least that's how OJ sees it). Steven Yeun as Ricky "Jupe" Park , a former child star who runs Jupiter's Claim, a small theme park near the Haywood ranch

, a former child star who runs Jupiter's Claim, a small theme park near the Haywood ranch Brandon Perea as Angel Torres , an electronics store employee

, an electronics store employee Michael Wincott as Antlers Holst, a cinematographer

Aside from those five, you have a little over a dozen actors in smaller roles. Most notable is Keith David, who plays Otis Haywood Sr. Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria) plays one of Angel's coworkers.