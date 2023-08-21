This overlooked Star Wars game is free on Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim it

Earlier this summer, during its annual Prime Day sales event, Amazon offered Prime subscribers a free copy of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and now the online retailing giant is handing out its often-overlooked sequel via the Prime Gaming service.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can get Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 on PC for free. Claiming your copy is very straightforward, just head over to the Prime Gaming hub, select The Force Unleashed 2 from the “weekly game” section and then follow the on-screen instruction. This free game will be available until Wednesday, September 20, but after claiming it, it is yours to keep. So be sure to grab it even if you don’t play it straight away.

This Star Wars sequel isn’t the only free game on Prime Gaming right now. There are currently a couple dozen free tiles available on the service, and our favorite picks include Quake 4, Payday 2 and Farming Simulator 19. Plus, there are highly rated indies such as Wytchwood and Foretales.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you automatically have access to Prime Gaming, and we rank it as one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits. It offers a rotating selection of free games each month, as well as access to in-game items for popular online games such as Call of Duty Warzone and Overwatch 2.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Why you should play Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

Released in October 2010, just two years after its direct predecessor, The Force Unleashed 2 was met with a pretty mixed reception at the time. But its reputation has grown in recent years as gamers have started to appreciate its strengths and forgive its weakness.

The biggest criticism the game received at launch was its very short length. The main campaign takes only around 5 hours to complete, but when you’re getting the game for free it's pretty breezy average completion time is less of an issue. In fact, in a gaming world increasingly dominated by bloated titles, The Force Unleashed 2 being beatable in an afternoon actually makes for a pleasant change of pace.

Picking up where the first Force Unleashed left off, you once again play as Starkiller, a powerful force user that has been trained since childhood to be Darth Vader’s secret apprentice. Only this time you’re actually a clone of the protagonist, and you must embark on a journey to discover your own identity and find the mystery woman appearing to you in visions, a pilot named Juno Eclipse.

All the force powers from the first game return, allowing you to throw Stormtroopers around like ragdolls as well as shoot lightning from your fingertips. Plus, Starkiller has various new abilities including mind control and force rage. Even better, in this sequel you can wield two lightsabers at once, which allows you to carve up even the galaxy’s most fearsome foes in a matter of seconds.

Levels whisk you away to iconic Star Wars locations including Dagobah and Kamino, and there are even a couple of cameos from legendary characters including everybody’s favorite green grand master. Star Wars fans will absolutely get a kick out of the fan-service-heavy plot, although players not so enamored with all things a galaxy far, far away may find it a little thin.

While The Force Unleashed 2 is pretty restrictive and lacking in depth compared to modern releases like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it’s basically a big summer blockbuster in video game form. It’s an ideal pick if you’re looking to switch off and enjoy causing some carnage with your plethora of force powers. And you might be surprised how gracefully it's aged in the visual department as well. The opening level set within a cloning facility in the middle of a fierce thunderstorm still looks fantastic to this day.

While Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 was a hard recommendation back in the day — $60 for 5 hours of gameplay is a pretty tough sell — it’s a lot easier to swallow its pitfalls now that it’s available for free via Prime Gaming. So, if you skipped this sequel back in 2010, this is the perfect opportunity to circle back and give it a well-deserved chance. You might be surprised how much you enjoy its unique Jedi power fantasy.