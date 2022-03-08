How to preorder the Apple iPad Air 5 — date and how to get yours

Apple iPad Air 5 preorders will begin this Friday. Announced during Tuesday's Apple Peak Performance event, the newest member of the iPad family sports Apple's new M1 chip, which Apple claims is 60% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air.

The new tablet will hit stores on Friday, March 18 starting at $599 for the base 64GB model. If you're wondering where to preorder the iPad Air 5, we've listed all the retailers and carriers that will offer Apple's new powerful tablet below. If you're interested in discounts on other iPads, we expect to see a new wave of iPad deals in the days to come.

Apple iPad Air 5 preorders

iPad Air preorders: from $599 @ Amazon

Amazon has yet to update its website with iPad Air 5 preorders, but you can expect the biggest retailer on the planet to offer Apple's newest tablet in the coming hours. We also predict Amazon will be first to offer a dollar-off discount on Apple's new tablet.

iPad Air preorders: from $599 @ Best Buy

Expect Best Buy to offer two iPad Air preorder deals sometime this week. The first will likely be a trade-in deal similar to what it offered during the last iPad release. (You'll get up to $450 off your new iPad Air purchase with a valid trade-in). Alternatively, Best Buy is also likely to bundle Apple freebies with your iPad Air 5 preorder. Expect to get 6 free months of Apple Music, 6 free months of Apple News Plus, and 3 free months of Apple TV Plus.

Apple iPad Air 5: up to $680 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The Apple Store will take up to $680 off your iPad Air 5 preorder with an eligible trade-in.

iPad Air 5 preorders: $150 off iPhone @ Verizon

Verizon doesn't have any iPad Air 5 preorders per se, but if you purchase a new iPad Air 5 on a monthly payment plan at Verizon — you'll get $150 off an iPhone purchase. Buy both online and you'll get an extra $50 off.

iPad Air 5 preorders — when to expect the first deals

You may be thinking it's too early for iPad Air 5 deals, but the truth is retailers waste no time when it comes to discounts on new Apple products. We expect to see the first iPad Air 5 deals as early as this week. That said, don't expect to see many dollar-off discounts.

Amazon predictions : The biggest online retailer on the planet is usually the first to offer dollar-off discounts on new Apple devices. Expect to see from $20 to $30 off the base iPad Air configuration sometime this week or early next. As for the iPad Air 5's A14 Bionic-based predecessor, expect deals on the older iPad Air (2020) to hit $489 to $499 — which would be its lowest price ever.

For trade-in deals, you'll want to head to the Apple Store. Apple is already offering up to $680 in credit when you trade in your old iPad for a new iPad Air 5.

: For trade-in deals, you'll want to head to the Apple Store. Apple is already offering up to $680 in credit when you trade in your old iPad for a new iPad Air 5. Best Buy predictions: The retailer will likely bundle a host of free Apple services with the purchase of a new iPad Air. Expect to get 6 free months of Apple Music, 6 free months of Apple News Plus, and 3 free months of Apple TV Plus. Best Buy also tends to offer great trade-in deals, so expect to save up to $450 when you trade in an old iPad for the new iPad Air 5.

iPad Air 5 preorders — what you get for $599

The new iPad Air's biggest upgrade is its powerful M1 processor, which is the same CPU that powers it iPad Pro lineup. Otherwise, you get the same 10.9-inch Liquid Retina 2360 x 1640 display, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Consumers will also have the option of buying a 5G-capable iPad Air 5. Here's how it stacks up to its predecessor.