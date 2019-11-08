How to activate Gmail dark mode

As time goes on and our work with technology only increases, the effects of bright screens and blue light are only becoming more well known. And in the vast majority of cases, people are finding that the less time you can spend in front of a bright screen, the better.

Realizing that, app developers are increasingly offering options that allow you to turn on a “dark mode” where the dominant color is black and the text is white. Dark mode helps to reduce strain on your eyes. And in general, it makes for a more pleasing viewing experience at night, when strain from bright lights might be at its worst.

To help folks looking for dark mode, Google’s Gmail application offers a simple way to turn on the feature and give your eyes a rest. So, whether you want to turn on dark mode on your laptop or Android phone, you can. And luckily, the process is quite simple.

Here’s how to turn on Google’s Dark Mode for Gmail:

Turn on Dark Mode for Gmail in your browser

(Image credit: Future)

1. After logging in to your Gmail account in the browser, click on the Gears icon at the top-right of the screen and choose “Themes.”

2. Scroll down in that window and click on the “Dark” black box. Your theme will change to Dark Mode. If you like what you see, click on the Save button and you’re all set.

Turn on Dark Mode for Gmail on Android

(Image credit: Future)

Dark Mode for Gmail on Android devices is only available on devices running Android 10 . So, if you’re running Android Pie or earlier, you’re out of luck.

On Android 10 devices, you can turn on Dark Mode by dong the following:

1. Click on the Hamburger icon at the top-left of the Gmail app.

2. Scroll down to Settings and choose “General Settings.

3. Choose “dark” under the Gmail theme settings. Gmail will then turn to dark mode.

Turn on Dark Mode for Gmail on iOS