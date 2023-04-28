Google Pixel 7a orange colorway just got leaked

An extra Google Pixel 7a color has been tipped by veteran leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab), hinting at the widest selection of colors ever for Google’s new mid-priced phone.

We'd already had three colors (black, white and pale blue) shown off in a leak from earlier this week, with that source suggesting a fourth orange color could be available as a Google Store exclusive. It would appear that Blass has now confirmed this.

The coral/orange hue shown above is similar to the color offered on the Pixel 6, and Pixel 4 before that, offered. Like the other Pixel 7a options we saw before, this color extends to the camera bar, rather than using a contrasting polished metal as the flagship Pixel 7 models do.

With the arrival of this rumored orange option, it seems there will be a choice of four colors for the Pixel 7a, the largest range offered on any Pixel phone so far. Perhaps we’ll see a similarly wide selection on the Pixel 8 series too, challenging the four or more colors that Apple and Samsung typically offer for their latest flagship phones.

More than just pretty colors

We're especially excited to try out the Pixel 7a because the rumors so far have pointed to several big upgrades like a 90Hz display and a 64MP main camera. The price is apparently increasing too, but as a consolation prize the Pixel 6a will apparently still be sold at a discount if you need the cheapest possible Pixel.

While we expect more rumors to appear in the coming weeks, Google I/O 2023 should be where the Pixel 7a is finally made official, and made available for pre-orders too. Also keep an eye out for the Google Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold if you're tuning in, as there are strong hints that Google will also show these off alongside Android 14 and other new software updates.

