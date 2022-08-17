Google Pixel 7 just tipped to have four models — here's the proof

The Google Pixel 7 range could be made up of four models, if FCC certification for some new Google smartphones (via MySmartPrice (opens in new tab)) is indeed for the next-generation of Pixels.

FCC certification is one of the final steps prior to a smartphone launching in the U.S., meaning that the Pixel 7 seems certain to make its promised fall debut. What the FCC also tells us through its certification listings is what type of connectivity the phones have, giving us an insight into these upcoming handsets.

According to these listings, there are four total models. Two (GP4BC and GVU6C/G03Z5) offer sub-6GHz 5G connectivity only, and the other two (GE2AE/GFE4J and GQML3) also have mmWave 5G too.

The reason two of the models have two different codenames is thought to be because Google gives Japan its own specific Pixel models. These are identical to the Pixel handsets the rest of the world gets, but add support the FeliCa contactless card standard commonly used in Japan and other Asian countries.

Model numbers GP4BC and GE2AE/GFE4J also offer support for ultrawide band (UWB connectivity) according to the listings, which enables features like sending data to nearby devices or unlocking compatible cars. These two units are likely to be the Pixel 7 Pro, since the Google Pixel 6 Pro also offered UWB. The regular Pixel 7 isn't rumored to be getting this enhanced connectivity, just like the Pixel 6 before it.

The FCC's analysis also confirms less surprising features for the four phones, like wireless charging, Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E. The more exciting Pixel 7 features have fortunately been provided by other rumors.

Although there don't seem to be any big camera hardware changes this year, Google's updating the design of the rear camera bar with a metal body that helps highlight the sensors on the back of both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We're anticipating both phones will use a second-gen Tensor chip too, as well as a possible downsize for the Pixel 7 from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches.

We may be seeing the Pixel 7 series debut on October 6, although all Google's said officially is that there will be a fall release. Until then, keep an eye on our Google Pixel 7 hub for the latest information, and also our Google Pixel Watch hub for details on Google's other possible big October product announcement.