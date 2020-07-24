Google Pixel 4a benchmark leak shows it’ll be destroyed by the iPhone SE

New benchmarks for Pixel 4a have popped up on Geekbench 5, effectively confirming that Google’s upcoming budget phone will have a Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

And it will get trounced by the iPhone SE 2020. That’s because the Geekbench 5 results reveal a single-core score of 551 and a multi-core score of 1,655. Comparatively, in our Geekbench 5 testing of the iPhone SE yielded a single-core score of 1,337 and raked in 3,226 in the multi-core test.

Such a result isn’t really surprising, as the iPhone SE comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same slice of silicon found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. In comparison, the Snapdragon 730 is at the lower end of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7-series, the company's mid-range selection of chips. So the iPhone SE was always going to win.

But that doesn’t really matter. Benchmarks are a good indication of baseline performance. What’s really important is how well that performance translates into real-world use, such as in gaming and running day-to-day tasks and apps.

Obviously there’s been no side-to-side comparison between the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a, given the latter has yet to be made official let alone released. But the Apple phone is well-optimized and if the Google handset follows the example set by the Pixel 3a, it should also deliver a very smooth Android experience even with a lesser chip.

As such, we’re still expecting the Pixel 4a to deliver a reasonably smooth experience when it arrives, likely sometime next month. We’d been expecting the next affordable Google phone a lot earlier but it appears to have been delayed due to the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Pixel 4a does make its debut, we’re expecting to see a phone with a 5.8-inch display that makes use of a punch-hole selfie camera and will potentially have a 90Hz refresh rate. We’re only expecting to see one rear camera on the Pixel 4a. But Google is likely to have upgraded it over its predecessor’s snapper and will use a heavy amount of computational photography to deliver impressive results.

A larger battery, potential wireless charging, and a rear fingerprint sensor will complete the phone’s other notable specs. In short, it will have a more modern design, larger display, and potentially better photography capabilities than the iPhone SE, which will beat the Pixel 4a in terms of performance.

Set to cost $349, the Pixel 4a is also poised to undercut the $399 iPhone SE. Of course, one phone offers a pure Android experience and the other will give you access to iOS 14. So there’s an argument that they don’t necessarily compete, but instead offer respective Android and iOS fans cheaper ways to experience their preferred mobile operating system.

But with the impressively well-specced £379 (roughly $482) OnePlus Nord also entering the fray, the Pixel 4a will face compelling Android competition when it arrives.