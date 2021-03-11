GhostBed flash sale knocks 50% off bedding

With spring right around the corner, mattress manufacturers are starting to offer some of the best bedding sales of the year.

For example, GhostBed is taking up to 50% off select pillowcases, sheets, and mattress protectors during its current flash sale. After discount, prices start from $53 (25% off) for the GhostProtector mattress protector. It's one of the best sales we've seen from GhostBed so far this year.

GhostBed Flash Sale: up to 50% off bedding @ GhostBed

From mattress protectors to bed linens, GhostBed is taking up to 50% off select bedding during its latest flash sale. After discount, GhostBed sheets start at $94 (25% off), pillowcases start at $55 (50% off), and the GhostBed mattress protector starts at $53 (25% off). View Deal

GhostBed Protector: was $70 now from $53 @ GhostBed

GhostBed's mattress protector can guard your mattress from accidental spills while simultaneously helping to reduce dust mites and other allergens. The result is a cleaner and cooler night's sleep. All sizes are now 25% off with prices starting from $53 for the twin or $75 for the queen. View Deal

The sale includes a variety of items, such as the Supima GhostSheets from $94. The Supima cotton sheets are blended with plant-based TENCEL fibers, so they're both durable and eco-friendly. The TENCEL fibers also help reduce bacteria and allergens.

Alternatively, if you're looking for the best mattress protector — you can get the GhostProtector on sale from $53. The mattress protector will not only guard your bed from accidental spills, but it'll extend the life of your mattress by keeping it fresh and clean. Similar to fitted sheets, the GhostProtector sits on top of your mattress or mattress topper wicking away moisture and helping you stay cool at night.

