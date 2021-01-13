Forget MacBook Pro M1: Dell XPS 15 with OLED display is $899 right now

If you’re on the lookout for a good deal on a powerful “work-from-home” laptop, stop searching, because we've found it. With its sleek and lightweight design, the Dell XPS 15 delivers plenty of speed for work and play and is a great alternative to the MacBook Pro M1 with its richer and sharper 4K OLED display.

Right now, you can save over 30% on the Dell XPS 15 using the coupon code “LTXPS151” on Dell.com. This drops the price to $899, making it one of the lowest we’ve seen. Hurry though, because the code is active for a limited time only. The deal also includes a one-year premium support warranty from Dell included in the price.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,358.99 now $899.99 @ Dell

Save over $450 on the powerful Dell XPS 15 via the coupon code “LTXPS151”. This machine is perfect for portable media work with its 9th Gen i5-9300H CPU, 8 GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display and an extended battery life of up to 14.5 hours. View Deal

This configuration of the Dell XPS 15 packs an older 9th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but these components should deliver the muscle you need for most tasks. The highlight is the 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED display, complete with super thin InfinityEdge bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

Other highlights of the Dell XPS 15 include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for fast wireless speeds and a beefy 56 WHr that's rated for over 9 hours of streaming.

For all of the minimalists out there, you’ll be glad to discover that the XPS 15 features a slim one-of-a-kind design measuring at 17mm and weighing just 4 pounds. If you’re looking for an upgraded version of the Dell XPS 15, make sure to check out our review of the latest 2020 model .