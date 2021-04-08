Falcon and Winter Soldier: Marvel just released the Dancing Zemo Cut

Daniel Brühl has already stolen the show in Falcon and Winter Soldier — in the way we never expected from Baron Zemo. So, for those who are hiding under a Madripoor-sized rock, we need to spoil a very small plot point from the Disney Plus show, for the sake of humor.

Baron Zemo is out of jail and he's a hilariously bad dancer, fist-pumping on the dance floor like he's got a degree in GTL from The Jersey Shore. So, just like with WandaVision's Agatha All Along song, Marvel seized upon the moment, and released a one hour supercut of Baron Zemo cutting a rug — which we will refer to as The Dancing Zemo Cut. Watch for yourself, and turn up the volume. It's the perfect way to have a mini dance break to relax.

And it sounds like there's even more Dancing Baron Zemo out there. Brühl told EW that "It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment."

Hopefully we don't have to wait for the inevitable behind-the-scenes special about Falcon and Winter Soldier to see this for ourselves. Please, Disney Plus: throw it in as a post-credits scene for Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 4.

As for how the scene came about? It turns out that Brühl improvised it in the moment. He explained to EW that "I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it!"

And it sounds like things could have gotten even wilder if the actor has dropped character, as he notes "My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends."

So, when do we start writing letters to Kevin Feige to demand a live-action What If...? episode where Baron Zemo is also a flamenco dancer on the side?