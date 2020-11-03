Epic Walmart Black Friday deal — this robot vacuum just dropped to $199

Now that Walmart Black Friday deals are underway, we're seeing some epic savings on brand-name appliances. One of the best robot vacuums is discounted right now right now.

Walmart has the Shark ION ION Robot Vacuum R75 on sale for $199. This model usually costs $299, so you'll pocket $100 when you act on today's deal — we don't expect you to be able to suck up these savings for long.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

The Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible Shark ION is programmable, effective, and self-cleaning. Its powerful suction removes debris and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. Get it now for $100 off its regular price.

If you're looking to keep your floors clean without vacuuming every day, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi is a great choice. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control it with your voice or integrate it with your smart home routines.

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 features a tri-brush system, which means it should be able to handle any debris on surfaces throughout your home. It works on carpets and hard floors, so it will clean any spots it can reach. This Shark ION model even senses ledges and stairs, so it will avoid damaging furniture and walls by maneuvering around them.

It's rare to find a good robot vacuum with smart home features for under $200, so the fact that you can get one from the top robot vacuum brands on sale right now is a total score. But if you're on the hunt for other discounted vacuums, check out our round up of the best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals.