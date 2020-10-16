Early Black Friday deal: Sony WH-1000XM4 just hit lowest price yet

Yes, the early Black Friday deals are already upon us — and even though Halloween is still weeks away, this is definitely a treat to check out. Right now, you can get the best noise cancelling headphones around for less than ever. While it feels weird to talk about Black Friday this early, savings like this make it easier to handle.

Right now, NewEgg has the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $284, their best price ever (you save $65, which is $14 more than their previous lowest price according to camelcamelcamel).

Just one little piece of advice: during checkout, make sure to remove the "3-year Electronic Protection Plan" that NewEgg automatically adds — which costs $34.99). Pretty sneaky, eh?

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $284 @ NewEgg

We absolutely love the WH-1000XM4 headphones because of their mix of excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. So, for all the folks working from home, in busy chaotic places, know that this is the most affordable way to block out the nearby traffic or just the TV in the next room. Plus, they've got excellent battery life.View Deal

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we also applaud Sony for improving the design over previous generations, adding a rubberized finish that gives you a "more durable and premium feel."

Sony also added a motion sensor in the left ear cup for smart controls that automatically pause or resume playback when you take the headphones off or put them back on.

Sony remains the king of noise-cancelling headphones, though, with its array of dual feedforward mics, its own Dual Noise Sensor technology and the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 chip, which all combine to filter out all the ambient sounds around you. Simply put: it finds the sounds around you, and erases them faster than you can hit the delete key. There's no wonder why they're still the best noise cancelling headphones.

The 1000xM4 also offer top-level sound quality, so the tunes you're hearing sound perfect (now that you've gotten the peace of mind to focus on them). Our review commends their mix of "plenty of boom and detail," as these headphones don't just get loud, they let you hear every single note. Even the Watch The Throne track "No Church in the Wild" sounded great at maximum volume, which is proof of the 1000xM4's quality, as many great headphones have trouble handling all of that track's high and low end sound at the same time.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the best early Black Friday deals.