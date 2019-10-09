Disney Plus Deal Is Back: How to Get It for Less Than $5 Now

A while back, in late August, we saw a big Disney Plus deal that basically saved you the cost of one year of the streaming service, knocking the price per month from $6.99 to $3.89 per month. Fortunately, we've found the new version of this deal, which knocks the price to less than $5 per month.

Dubbed the Founders Circle deal, this pricing is pre-order only, and requires you pay for three years of the service upfront, which adds up to $169.99. That's savings of more than $81.

There's one more catch, which should have you acting fast: it's only available for the next two days, expiring on Friday (Oct. 11).

Gizmodo reports that it found out about the deal from a Disney spokesperson, and that while it appears to be exclusive to Founders Circle members (that's the Disney fan club), that's not really the case. To get this deal, open this link and type in the offer code "PARKSPASS3YEARS" to see the deal for yourself.

In terms of Disney+ programming, we're most hyped for The Mandalorian, a drama directed by actor/director Jon Favreau, best known as Happy from the MCU films. Most recently, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was announced as the latest Disney Plus collaborator, as he's producing a Disney Plus series called Behind The Attraction, which will focus on the company's amusement parks and rides.