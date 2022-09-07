Disney Plus Day 2022: Start time, new releases and more

The House of Mouse is having a party! Disney Plus Day 2022, the streaming service's annual global celebration, will bring a ton of new releases, trailers, teasers and treats for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and other Disney brands.

Like last year, the latest big Marvel movie will make its streaming premiere on Disney Plus Day 2022. This time, it's Thor: Love and Thunder, so you can see Chris Hemsworth's god in action.

That's just the tip of the Disney Plus goodies iceberg. The service will also debut a live-action adaptation of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the making-of special Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Pixar's original series Cars on the Road follow Lightning McQueen and Mater, a new Simpsons short and Frozen sing-a-longs.

We hope to get some trailers for upcoming Marvel movies and series and announcements about release dates about high-profile projects (fingers crossed for The Mandalorian season 3). Last year, the celebration included a really great Disney Plus deal, but no word on one for this go-around.

Here's a guide to everything we know about Disney Plus Day 2022.

Disney Plus Day takes place Thursday, Sept. 8.

While Disney hasn't confirmed a schedule of events, last year's festivities kicked off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT and continued throughout the day.

How to watch Disney Plus Day 2022: Schedule of events

New releases and specials will drop on the Disney Plus platform itself, though they do not have confirmed times.

Disney Plus Day 2022: Everything we know is happening

Disney Plus Day 2022 will feature a full slate of movies, shows, documentaries and specials from the magical kingdom's many brands.

MOVIES

Thor: Love and Thunder: The MCU's most recent entry moves from theaters to streaming, with Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Pinocchio: Director Robert Zemeckis mixes live action and animation in the latest adaptation of the classic tale, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs: No, Disney will never "Let It Go." The animated blockbuster movies are getting new sing-along versions.

SPECIALS/SHORTS

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return: Go behind the scenes of the making of the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Welcome to the Club: Lisa Simpson wants to be a Disney princess but discovers she might like breaking bad more.

Remembering: The short film follows an idea lost by a writer (Brie Larson) into the World of Imagination.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances: A look back at 20 unforgettable dance routines drawn from 30 seasons of the reality competition series.

SERIES

Cars on the Road: Lightning McQueen and Mater embark on a journey to meet with Mater's sister.

Assembled: Thor: Love and Thunder: The latest installment of the series goes behind the scenes of the MCU movie.

Tierra Incógnita: The Argentinian horror series follows a teen as he investigates the mystery of his parents' disappearance in a rundown theme park.

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory: The National Geographic docu-series sees the explorer immersing himself in the lives of wild animals.

Growing Up: Each episode of the docu-series uses innovative filmmaking techniques to chronicle one teen's coming-of-age story.

She-Hulk: A new episode of the MCU comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as attorney Jennifer Walters.

Disney Plus Day 2022 trailers and announcements: What else to expect

Disney Plus Day 2022 is likely to feature trailers, teasers and announcements about upcoming projects from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.

Last year brought an Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser, as well as new footage from Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

This year, we're hoping for a teaser or really just anything about The Mandalorian season 3. The drought has been long and fans are thirsty!

Perhaps Marvel will drop a full trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or footage from Star Wars: Ahsoka, Secret Invasion or Ant-Man 3. We'd also love to get more info about Loki season 2 or whether there will be a Ms. Marvel season 2.