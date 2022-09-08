Disney Plus Day 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens

Happy Disney Plus Day 2022! This is the second year of the streaming service's global celebration, which gives fans many treats in the form of new releases, trailers, teasers and announcements.

The festivities are likely to begin at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST with the streaming premiere of the latest MCU entry, Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as a new adaptation of Pinocchio, an Obi-Wan Kenobi making-of documentary, Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs, a Simpsons special and a Cars series reuniting Lightning McQueen and Mater.

And we also hope to get some trailers, teasers, footage or announcements about upcoming Marvel movies and series like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian season 3, and more Pixar projects.

As part of the festivities, an epic Disney Plus Day deal is available — you can score a month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 (or £1.99 in the UK / AU$1.99 in Australia).

Disney theme parks are also offering perks for subscribers, including early entry to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, celebratory photo opportunities, entertainment, culinary delights, and more. Additionally, special screenings of Disney movies will play in select AMC Theaters from September 8-19.

Keep up with all the House of Mouse goodies with our Disney Plus Day 2022 live blog. We'll share all the latest trailers and exclusives as they drop.