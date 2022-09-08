Bada-boom: She-Hulk episode 4 just spoiled The Sopranos

Yep, here comes another odd She-Hulk controversy. She-Hulk episode 4, which just dropped 6 hours ago, has people rattled (right in the wake of last week's weird fan furor over Megan Thee Stallion's cameo (opens in new tab)) by spoiling one of the biggest shows of all time. Hopefully, this doesn't ruin your Disney Plus Day.

The show? HBO's long-since-dead The Sopranos. Yes, one and a half decades after the finale heard round the world (no, your TV didn't break), Sopranos spoilers are back in the conversation. It all happens because — well, we won't spoil that part up front. Scroll past our spoiler warning below to see that detail.

So, if you are mid-binge on The Sopranos (no judgement, we all take our time), you might want to hurry up before watching the new She-Hulk episode. Because not once, but twice She-Hulk reveals big plot points from The Sopranos.

How bad is it? Well, the fans are already talking about it. Brady Harding (opens in new tab) tweeted "Damn people who watch Sopranos and haven't finished it are gonna hate the new #SheHulk episode, they had 2 massive spoilers."

Gor The Movie God (opens in new tab) tweeted "If you haven't watched The Sopranos yet then DON'T watch the new episode of She-Hulk. I know it's an old show but they casually drop massive spoilers and the show is skewed younger so just letting y'all know."

While darragh (opens in new tab) tweeted "If you have yet to watch/are currently watching the sopranos... And you have seen the newest #SheHulk episode, I am so so sorry."

If you want to avoid the spoilers but still watch the episode, our best advice would be to skip past any scenes where new character Madisynn King and Wong are both present. But that's a lot of the episode.

Beware The Sopranos and She-Hulk spoilers ahead!

How She-Hulk episode 4 spoils The Sopranos

She-Hulk episode 4 continues the run of Wong (Benedict Wong) on the series. Here, he's dealing with an annoying magician named Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), who accidentally throws audience member Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim) into an alternate dimension.

Soon, Wong and Ms. King become friends. But in one moment at Wong's apartment (where he's apparently watching season 5 episode 12 of The Sopranos), Madisynn quickly blurts out this is where out that in the episode, Adriana (Drea de Matteo) is killed. Dejected and annoyed, Wong is unaware this isn't the last time this will happen in this episode.

Later, at the courthouse, Madisynn spoils the fact that Tony Soprano kills Christopher. Shocking, right?

We're not sure why She-Hulk's writers thought this was a particularly great way to go about making Madisynn an annoying character, but it's certainly a choice.