Get Disney Plus for $2 in this epic Disney Plus Day deal

Disney Plus Day has returned for another year, and to mark the occasion a bunch of new content is dropping on the streaming service. Even better, our favorite Disney Plus deal is back, giving you the chance to try the platform at a very low cost.

Starting at 9 p.m. PT tonight, you can score a month of Disney Plus for $1.99 (opens in new tab). That’s a pretty significant savings compared to its usual price of $7.99 a month. This offer will be available through September 19th. The same deal is available in the U.K. allowing you secure a month of Disney Plus for £1.99 (opens in new tab). Note, after your discounted month your subscription will continue at the regular monthly price unless you opt to cancel beforehand.

New or returning members: To celebrate Disney Plus Day you can sign up for a month of Disney Plus for just $1.99. You'll have access to the service's entire range of content including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. This deal starts at 9 p.m. PT tonight.

New or returning members: The same Disney Plus Day deal is also available in the U.K. letting you access the streaming service's entire library of content for a whole month for just £1.99. This deal runs until September 19.

Disney Plus Day is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 8 and on that day a wave of fresh content will hit the popular streaming service. The headliners include the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder as well as a new live-action adaptation of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis. A new episode of Marvel show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also debut on that day, alongside several behind the scenes features looking at the production of Thor 4 and the recently concluded Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.

Of course, this deal doesn’t just give you a month to watch all the new stuff hitting Disney Plus, you can also binge anything from the service’s vast content library. That includes content from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, and there’s also a wealth of animated content both classic and contemporary. Not to mention all 30+ seasons of The Simpsons. That should be more than enough to keep you entertained across the whole month (and you might even want to stick around for longer afterwards).

We rank Disney Plus as one of the best streaming services currently available, and this Disney Plus Day deal is easily the cheapest way to see what all the fuss is about. Just note this offer is only available to new or returning subscribers, unfortunately you can't stack an extra month on top of an existing subscription.