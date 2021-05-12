Dell XPS 15 just got a killer upgrade to fight MacBook Pro 2021

Dell has just announced its newly upgraded XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops that are set to feature Intel's new 11-gen H-series CPUs, as well as Nvidia’s latest RTX 30-series laptop graphics cards and an OLED display.

With the MacBook Pro 2021 on the way with Apple's rumored M2 chip, these XPS machines should give Apple Silicon a run for its money.

The exterior of both new models appears to be nearly identical to their 2020 counterparts, which, in comparison, went through more significant changes with the redesign of the 15-inch model and the reintroduction of the 17-inch laptop.

However, both the XPS 15 and XPS 17 will pack a more impressive set of specs, including Intel's new 10nm 11-gen Tiger Lake H-series chips. Dell's new powerful XPS laptops will be offered at different processor configurations, including the six-core i5-11400H or eight-core i7-11800H and i9-11900H.

The 17-inch model will also allow you to pick an eight-core i9-11980HK processor, which offers up to a maximum clock speed of 5.0GHz. According to Dell, this particular configuration makes it "the most powerful XPS laptop ever."

But "powerful" doesn't stop there. Dell's new XPS laptops will feature Nvidia's latest generation of graphics cards. The 15-inch model will be offered with either the 45W RTX 3050 or the 3050Ti, while the 17-inch device will pack the 60W RTX 3050 or 70W 3060 GPUs.

When it comes to RAM, both XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops will feature up to 64GB. Display-wise, you will have the option to pick between either 4K or full HD panels, though the 15-inch model will also be offered with an OLED panel.

The new XPS laptops will also feature upgraded ports, with the 17-inch machine containing four Thunderbolt 4 ports and the 15-inch containing two Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as a standard USB 3.2 Type-C.

According to Dell, the XPS 15 will retail at a starting price of $1,199.99, while the 17-inch model's price will begin at $1,399.99. Sadly, there's been no confirmation yet as to when both models will hit store shelves.