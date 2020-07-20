Cursed season 2 on Netflix: Release date, cast and more

If you're making an offering to see Cursed season 2 on Netflix, you're not alone. The fantasy drama series looks like it's a hit for the streaming service, trending at No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 list over its opening weekend.

And considering how the season 1 finale ended in a huge cliffhanger, it'd be cruel for Netflix not to give fans Cursed season 2.

Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Katherine Langford), a young heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur (Devon Terrell), a young mercenary, in a quest to find the magician Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgard) and deliver an ancient sword — Excalibur. Season 1 follows Nimue as she becomes a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying religious sect known as the Red Paladins and the complicit King Uther.

Another season of Cursed could mine so many more stories from Arthurian legends. Here's everything we know about Cursed season 2.

At this point, Netflix hasn't officially ordered Cursed season 2. However, the show was consistently No. 1 on the Netflix U.S. top 10 list during its first weekend of release. That indicates how popular it was with viewers — which makes a second season very likely.

So when Netflix does greenlight Cursed season 2, when can we expect it? Film and TV production is just getting back underway after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Season 1 was filmed in England, and that country has allowed productions to resume. So, it's possible Cursed season 2 could start filming as soon as this fall. And if it follows the first season's timeline, it could be released as soon as summer of 2021.

Cursed season 2 cast

The biggest question for Cursed season 2 is the return of Katherine Langford as Nimue. The season 1 finale ended on the cliffhanger that left viewers wondering about Nimue's fate. We address that below. But for now, we're assuming that Langford will return as the powerful Wolf-Blood Witch.

Other major cast members likely to return include:

Devon Terrell as Arthur

Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine/Morgana

Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk/Lancelot

Emily Coates as Sister Iris

Billy Jenkins as Squirrel/Percival

Bella Dayne as Red Spear/Guinevere

Sebastian Armesto as Uther Pendragon

Season 1 cast members who probably won't return since their characters are dead (unless they appear in flashbacks or visions) include Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Matt Stokoe as Green Knight/Gawain and Catherine Walker as Nimue's mother Lenore.

And there may be new Cursed season 2 cast members, playing Arthurian legend figures that have yet to be introduced in the show's universe.

Cursed season 2 plot

Is Nimue dead? That's the big question that Cursed season 2 will have to address from the get-go.

First, let's recap what happens in the season 1 finale. Nimue defeated the evil Father Carden with the help of Morgana, by wielding Excalibur again. The two women flee the Red Paladins across a stone bridge, but Sister Iris is waiting for Nimue. She shoots Nimue, who slips into the river.

Merlin, enraged by the (seeming) death of his daughter, brings lightning down on the Red Paladins. Then, using Excalibur's magic, Merlin flees with Morgana.

Elsewhere, the Weeping Monk turns on the Red Paladins and saves Squirrel (Billy Jenkins), whose real name is Percival. And the Weeping Monk's real name? Lancelot!.

Arthur and the Feys are saved by the Red Spear (Bella Dayne), who introduces herself as Guinevere — and we all know the romantic legend of Arthur and Guinevere. Looks like trouble ahead for Arthur and Nimue. But is Nimue even alive?

All signs point to yes. The first season opened with a shot of a bloodied and injured Nimue struggling in the water and the finale shows just how that came to pass. But she's still moving. Plus, the girl has magic! She will find a way to save herself but is now separated from Arthur, Merlin and other friends.

Cursed season 2 may follow the trope of other fantasy dramas, where the main "gang" is broken up into parts. Each group goes on its own adventure and then eventually, everybody meets back up for a big battle.