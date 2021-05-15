Chelsea vs. Leicester City live stream: How to watch the FA Cup Final

Chelsea vs. Leicester City start time and channels The FA Cup kicks off today (May 15) at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT.

ESPN Plus holds the exclusive streaming rights in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch the match on BBC.

The Chelsea vs. Leicester City live stream is here as a pivotal moment in the FA Cup, where teams are battling it out for a top four spot in England's Premier League and with it, a berth in next year's UEFA Champions League. But before that's settled, there's another matter for the Blues and Foxes to sort out — which one will lift this year's FA Cup.

The Chelsea vs. Leicester City FA Cup final this weekend figures to be a tight affair, even if Chelsea enters the match as favorites. Chelsea, after all, just advanced to this year's Champions League Final, and since Thomas Tuchel took over, the club has lost only two matches. (Of course, one of those happened a few days ago when Arsenal beat Chelsea.)

Meanwhile, after a strong season for the most part, Leicester City finds itself struggling to get over the line. Before beating a depleted Manchester United in a mid-week match, Leicester had gone winless in two matches against lesser competition. It could well be that Brendan Rodgers' side had its eyes on this FA Cup final against Chelsea, though.

A win for Chelsea means its first FA Cup since 2018, after last year's loss in the final. Leicester have never won the FA Cup, having last appeared in the final 52 years ago. So this Chelsea vs. Leicester City FA Cup final has a lot at stake. Here's where to catch a live stream of the match.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City live streams in the U.S.

There's only one place to stream the Chelsea vs. Leicester City match if you're in the U.S. ESPN Plus, the Disney-owned sports streaming service, is showing the FA Cup Final, just as it's shown previous FA Cup matches this season.

In a sense, that's good news if you've cut the cord on cable. You don't need a cable subscription to get ESPN Plus, which is a standalone service that costs $5.99 a month. Even if ESPN is part of your cable or satellite TV package, you'll still need to subscribe to ESPN Plus separately. A Disney bundle combines ESPN Plus with Disney Plus and Hulu in one streaming package.

You can watch live sports like Chelsea vs. Leicester City through ESPN Plus at the ESPN website . There's also an ESPN mobile app ( Android , iOS ) that lets you stream coverage on your phone or set-top box.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City live streams in the UK

UK fans can tune into Chelsea vs Liverpool on BBC1, starting at 4:15 p.m. BST. The match itself won't begin until 5:15 p.m..

In addition to watching on BBC One, you'll be able to stream Chelsea vs. Leicester City on BBC iPlayer.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can catch Chelsea vs. Leicester City on Sportsnet. The match also airs on Sportsnet World.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find other Chelsea vs. Leicester City live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN

Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN Brazil: DAZN

DAZN France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free Germany: DAZN

DAZN India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia Ireland: BBC iPlayer, BTSport.com, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

BBC iPlayer, BTSport.com, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte

ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, ESPN, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

SKY Go NZ, ESPN, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Puerto Rico: ESPN Caribbean