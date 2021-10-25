Braves vs Astros live stream: How to watch World Series Game 1 online

The Braves vs Astros live stream has Houston back in the World Series for the third time in fives years. As for Atlanta, they're in more unfamiliar territory as this marks their first trip to the fall classic in 21 seasons. A new chapter for both teams will begin with this MLB live stream.

Braves vs Astros time, tv channel The Braves vs Astros game is Tuesday (Oct. 26).

• Time — 8:09 p.m. ET / 5:09 p.m. PT / 1:09 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or fubo

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Braves (88-73) had the worst record of all the postseason teams. On August 9th, they were just one game over .500 and trailed the Phillies by two games in the NL East. Since that date, the Braves went 31-17, fifth best record in baseball and pushed themselves to the division title.

In the playoffs, Atlanta cruised past the Brewers in the divisional round, then finished off the Dodgers in six. Eddie Rosario has been leading their charge, batting .474 with an on-base percentage of .524. He also leads the team with 11 RBI's and is tied with Freddie Freeman and Joc Pederson for the team lead in home runs with three.

The Astros (95-67) took a similar route to the World Series in terms of winning their divisional round series in four games against the White Sox, then finishing off the Red Sox in six. Their hero has been Yordan Alvarez who's batting .441 with a .535 on-base percentage in the postseason. Kyle Tucker leads Houston with four homers and 15 RBI's, most in the playoffs.



For game one of the World Series, the Braves will send Charlie Morton to the mound against the lefty Framber Valdez of Houston. Morton is 0-1 in three starts this postseason with a 3.77 ERA. Valdez is 1-0 in his three postseason starts with a 4.20 ERA.

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the Braves. The over/under is 8 runs.

How to watch Braves vs Astros live stream from anywhere

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Braves vs Astros live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Braves vs Astros live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Astros is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and fubo TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Astros game is Tuesday (Oct. 26) at 8:09 p.m. ET.

If you're just tuning in, you can get the Braves vs Astros live stream (and the rest of the 2021 World Series) with Sling Blue, the $35 per month package, provided Sling has your local Fox affiliate (check to see if it's available).

Sling TV Sling TV's $35 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS. View Deal

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Braves vs Astros live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Astros live across the pond at 1:09 a.m. local BST Tuesday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Braves vs Astros live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Astros live streams in Canada on SportsNet.