Bose QC35 II just $199 in this epic Black Friday headphone deal

October is ending with a bang. Not only are we seeing a large influx of early Black Friday deals, but many of today's sales are on tech we love and recommend.

For instance, right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's $100 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen this year.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 are an absolutely stellar pair of headphones that blend best-in-class noise-cancelling technology with excellent audio quality and a lightweight and stylish design. In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review , the only thing we didn't love was the price, and now that's been resolved. They're not Bose's flagship 'phones, but the QC 35 II are still hold a spot on our list of best headphones. They're even more compelling at their current price low.

This is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones. So we recommend you get them now before they sell out.