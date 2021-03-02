BOGO pillow sale knocks 50% off top-rated memory foam pillow

Spring is just a few weeks away, but that's not stopping retailers from offering some early bedding sales right now.

For instance, Layla Sleep is offering a buy one, get one 50% off sale on its Kapok Pillow. Priced at $99 individually, that means you can get two Kapok Pillows for $148.50. We especially like this deal because the Kapok Pillow holds a spot in our best pillow guide.

The Kapok pillow features a copper-woven outer cover that's soft, cool, and great at keeping allergens away. Its inner fill is a blend of reactive memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers, which are airier and softer than cotton or wool. Normally priced at $199 for a set of two, you can now get two for just $148.50.

The Kapok pillow is plush, airy, and supportive at the same time. Made of Kapok fibers, the pillow is softer an airier than cotton or wool pillows. It's Layla's best-selling pillow and we especially like it for its copper-woven outer cover that's soft, cool, and keeps allergens at bay.

Meanwhile, the pillow's inner fill is a blend of reactive memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers. The result is a pillow that wicks away body heat, offers excellent neck support, and stops the growth of bacteria on your skin, among other benefits.

The Layla Kapok pillow comes with a five-year warranty and a longer-than-average 120-night trial. Plus, it's backed by a 100% money-back guarantee.