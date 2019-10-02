Black Friday Best Buy Deals in 2019

It may seem silly to talk about Black Friday deals in October, but the truth is that Black Friday isn't that far off. Thanksgiving is roughly two months out and as we've seen in the past, Black Friday Best Buy deals start way before the turkey goes into the oven. So whether you're looking for Black Friday TV deals, the best Apple deals, or the best Black Friday gaming deals, you've come to the right place.

Here, we'll be listing the season's top Black Friday Best Buy deals along with Black Friday predictions and specific sales to watch out for at Best Buy. Without further ado, here's what you can expect from Best Buy this holiday season.

Black Friday Best Buy deals to watch out for

Two words: Apple deals. Best Buy is our go-to store for all things Apple and we expect that tradition to continue during Black Friday 2019. Yes, the Apple Store usually has a Black Friday sale of its own — last year's sale lasted through Black Friday weekend — but Best Buy's dollar-off discounts are the better bargain for consumers looking to save money rather than collect Apple gift cards.

Best Buy is particularly good with MacBook deals. Expect to see discounts of $100 to $500 off current-gen MacBook Pros and the 2019 MacBook Air. iPads and iPad Pros also receive generous discounts of $50 to $200 off and various models of the Apple Watch have also seen from $50 to $100 off this year. The Apple Watch Series 5 will likely see modest discounts ($30 off), so for better savings look at deals on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 3, which could hit $299 and $189, respectively.

However, Best Buy isn't just about Apple deals. The retailer is also renown for offering some of the best laptop deals and best TV deals. Expect to see Chromebooks and other Celeron-based laptops start from $199, whereas TV discounts can range from $100 off Insignia sets to $1,000 off premium sets from Samsung and LG.

In terms of Black Friday gaming deals, Best Buy doesn't normally offer many noteworthy console discounts. Instead, they tend to offer console bundles and game deals. (For dollar-off console deals, we recommend you check out the best Black Friday Walmart deals, where last year we saw epic PS4 sales from $189).

Last but not least, Best Buy is an excellent retailer for smartphone deals. Most of the deals will require that you activate the phone on a specific carrier, but the savings are substantial. Currently, the retailer is taking up to $550 off the price of a new iPhone and up to $150 off the Galaxy Note 10 and S10.