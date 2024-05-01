I ditched my bulky wallet for this MagSafe one that doubles as a phone stand — and it’s just $9 right now

There was a time when I was carrying around a wallet in my back pocket. That thing was probably upwards of around an inch and a half thick, stuffed with my ID, a couple of credit cards, and a wad of cash. Luckily, I ditched it for the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Wallet for my iPhone and haven't looked back. And best of all, it's currently 55% off.

Amazon currently has one of my favorite MagSafe wallets on sale for under $10. Normally $19.99, the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Wallet is on sale for $9.09 by clipping the 15% off coupon on the landing page, and then using coupon code "156WTI5S" at checkout. If you’re looking for an ultra affordable MagSafe wallet with plenty of utility (while also lightening your load), then this is it.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Wallet: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon

Ditch your bulky wallet and go for the slim profile of the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Wallet instead. It accepts 3 cards and also doubles as a phone stand thanks to the loop on the back. And since it has a magnetic connection, it'll stay firmly in place on your iPhone. Clip the on-page digital coupon and use coupon code "156WTI5S" at checkout to get this price.

What I like about using the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Wallet is that it accommodates up to 3 cards. Most others usually hold no more than two at most, but I’ve been able to stuff more into it. In fact, I have my driver’s license, two credit cards, and even a paper thin MetroCard in there. Everything fits in place and it's able to still keep a slim profile.

Another cool feature I’ve come to appreciate about the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Wallet is that it doubles as a phone stand. The small section on the back can move to act as a loop to better grip my iPhone as I’m holding it, but it also effectively acts as a stand to better prop it up to watch videos. I find it also useful for FaceTime calls because I can lay it on my desk while I’m doing something else.

It’s worth mentioning that it has a firm hold on my iPhone, so I’m never worried about it coming off if I’m fiddling around with the loop. There’s a slip on the one end that lets me easily remove my cards with ease, while its special lining protects my magnetic-stripe cards from demagnetization.

And since I’m mostly using Apple Pay, I don’t need to bring a lot of cash like I used to before. It’s the perfect setup on weekends when I’m going out somewhere because I don’t have to worry about carrying two separate things since this MagSafe wallet keeps everything attached to my iPhone.