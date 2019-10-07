Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals and Sales in 2019

If you've waited this long to buy an Apple Watch, you might want to wait just a little bit longer. Black Friday deals will likely start in just a few weeks, and 2019's best smartwatch will most certainly be on sale.

Don't expect Apple to offer discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 or its just-released Apple Watch Series 5, but instead the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals will come from outside retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Even the Apple Watch Series 4 — which Apple no longer sells — is likely to see steep discounts from these retailers. So what can you expect from Black Friday Apple Watch deals? Read on to find out.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals to look for

Good news if you're hoping to buy the new Apple Watch Series 5. The watch has already been on sale for up to $50 off. The GPS only model has been $15 off, whereas the GPS/LTE model has received a steeper $50 discount. So if you see those discounts again in the coming weeks, we recommend jumping on them quickly.

Last year, the then-$279 Apple Watch Series 3 could be found for $199 on Black Friday. Now that the watch is regularly $199, expect the price to drop even further during this year's post-Thanksgiving deals bonanza. To date, the lowest it's sold for has been $169 on Amazon Prime Day.

Even though Apple doesn't sell the Series 4 anymore, it's still a practically perfect smartwatch worth scooping up if Amazon or Best Buy is unloading stock on Black Friday. Expect this watch to get discounts of $50 to $80 off.

Can't decide between the Series 3 and the Series 4? Check out the differences between the two here.

The $399 Series 5 could see a price cut — perhaps an even steeper one than we saw from Amazon post-launch. But Apple Watch Black Friday deals will likely be focused on older models. Luckily, those are worth buying even at full price.

If you don't want to wait until Black Friday to splurge on a smartwatch, check out our constantly updated guide to current Apple Watch deals.