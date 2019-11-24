Black Friday Apple deals: Here's the cheapest iPad deal we've ever seen

The new 10.2-inch iPad is Apple's most affordable tablet. Now Amazon is making it even more affordable in one of the best iPad Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple iPad 10.2-inch tablet (32GB) on sale for $279.99. That's $49 off and the cheapest it's ever been. Need more storage space? Amazon also has the 128GB model on sale for $379.99, which is also an all-time price low.

The 2019 iPad's biggest upgrade is its new 10.2-inch screen, which is an increase from its predecessor's 9.7-inch screen. The new iPad also offers support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, which lets you use your tablet more like you would a laptop.

Otherwise, it packs the same A10 Fusion CPU as its predecessor, which should still be sufficient for everything from playing games to streaming movies.

