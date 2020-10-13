Best Prime Day iPhone 11 deals 2020

At $699, the iPhone 11 remains one of the least expensive ways to get your hands on a relatively recent iPhone. And on Amazon Prime Day, which gets started Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 14, Apple's 6.1-inch phone could be an even better deal.

That's because Apple is set to introduce new iPhone models tomorrow (Oct. 13), the same time that Prime Day gets underway. With the iPhone 12 soon to be available, Apple and other retailers will likely cut the price on the iPhone 11, which will still be a pretty powerful phone with some appealing features, especially now that iOS 14 is out.

Best Prime Day iPhone 11 deals right now

iPhone 11 Pro Max for $979 (Renewed): Save $270 @ Amazon

Amazon's best iPhone deals right now involved renewed models — these are refurbished phones. In this case, you can get a 256GB model of the iPhone 11 Pro Max in Midnight Green for $270 less than what Apple charges for a new version.View Deal

iPhone 11 for $640 (Renewed): Save $109 @ Amazon

As with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Amazon also promises big savings if you're willing to buy a renewed version of the iPhone 11. This version ships with 128GB of storage — twice what you'll get in the base model.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro for free: With trade-in @ AT&T

You can get an iPhone 11 Pro at AT&T by switching your wireless service to one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. You will need to trade in your current phone, too, to get up to $1,000 in bill credits spread out over 30 months. Users who don't bring in their own line can get a $400 discount.View Deal

iPhone 11 with up to $550 off: With trade-in @ Verizon

Trading in your current phone at Verizon and signing up for one of four different unlimited data plans gets you up to $550 off in the form of bill credits. You'll receive those credits over 24 months. Switchers are eligible for a $250 e-gift card.View Deal

iPhone 11 buy one/get one offer: With trade-in @ T-Mobile

Bring your number over from another carrier, and buy an iPhone 11 on a monthly payment plan. Once you trade-in your current device, T-Mobile will add a second iPhone 11, discounting the cost of that second phone via monthly bill credits.View Deal

The iPhone 11 has proven to be the most popular iPhone model since Apple released it last year, helped in no small part by its attractive price. Even though it costs $300 less than the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 uses the same powerful A13 Bionic processor, and its two rear lens cameras take some of the best pictures you'll get from a phone.

A 6.1-inch LCD screen gives you a nice big canvas for running apps or watching videos, and the phone lasted more than 11 hours on our battery test — a very impressive result.

With all those attributes, the iPhone 11 figures to be in heavy demand on Amazon Prime Day 2020, even if there are new iPhones appearing on that same day. We expect to see discounts coming for this well-regarded iPhone, especially with new models waiting in the wings.

We're focusing on the iPhone 11, but the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are impressive devices in their own right. Each have three rear cameras and OLED screens; they're powered by the same A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone 11. Both phones are likely to disappear from Apple's lineup once the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max arrive, so look for prices to drop from their current $999 and $1,099 starting points.

Prime Day iPhone 11 deals — what to expect

With Apple announcing its new iPhones on Prime Day, that could have a dramatic impact on the iPhone 11's cost. Apple usually keeps at least one current model in its lineup after announcing new phones, and the iPhone 11 seems like a good candidate to stick around at a reduced price.

How big a price cut? Last year, when the iPhone 11 debuted, Apple cut the price on the iPhone XR to $599, a $150 drop from that phone's debut price in 2018. A cut of $100 to $150 would bring the iPhone 11 down to $549 to $599 — and that's what we'd hope to see on Prime Day.

We'll keep an eye on the iPhone 11 during Prime Day, so stay tuned for the biggest savings and bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page to get big discounts on everything from TVs and phones to laptops and smart home gadgets. Plus, make sure to follow our guide to the best iPhone 11 2020 deals.

