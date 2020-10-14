Best Prime Day headphones deals you can still get — AirPods, Bose and more

The best Prime Day headphones deals are now live and there are tons of great offerings that you can score for cheap. So, if you want some awesome gift ideas for audiophiles or need an upgraded pair of cans to go with your new iPhone 12, Prime Day is the perfect time to shop.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $115 and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for as low as $199. And there's lot of other great headphone deals for Prime Day.

Those are some major discounts on three of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. And that’s just the beginning, as there will be hundreds of other headphones and earbuds on sale over the coming days, across different categories and price points.

Make sure to bookmark this page and follow our Prime Day deals hub for all of the latest updates.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day headphones deals

Prime Day headphones deals — best sales right now

Best Prime Day headphones deals

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

If $200 is your cap, then put it towards a product well worth the splurge. The QuietComfort 35 II may have been dethroned from being the active noise-cancelling throne king its more advanced and higher-priced sibling, the Bose 700, but these sound-silencers are still considered one of the Top 3 models in the class by many experts. ANC is superior, sound is great, and battery life is reasonably lengthy at 20 hours on a full charge.View Deal

Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones: was $373 now $298 @ Amazon

Sony’s flagship noise cancelling headphones, and our current favourite pair, the WH-1000XM4 are pricey but offer the best of the best. Superior noise cancelling tech, fast charging, touch controls, AI, and 30 hours of battery.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX: was $399 now $260 @ Amazon

You do know that Bowers & Wilkins audio equipment doesn’t come cheap, right? That being said, seeing its most popular ANC headphones for only $260 is a pretty good deal. Adjustable noise cancellation combined with easy-to-use controls and stellar audio makes this one fine-sounding and sharp-looking pair of cans.View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, all colors are now $20 off.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Target

The Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. For a limited time, they're on sale at Target for $199, which is 43% off the original price.

View Deal

True Wireless Earbuds

AirPods with charging case: was $159 now $114.99 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods (2nd gen) deliver solid sound quality, good battery life and are super simple to pair with your iPhone. At $114.99, this is the cheapest AirPods price yet.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Our favorite AirPods Pro discount is back. Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's a whopping $50 off and their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. Staples offers the same price.View Deal

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds: was $99.95 now $39.95

JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with a 5.8mm driver for solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.



Sony WF-1000xM3: was $230 now $178 @ Amazon

The WF-1000xM3 basically sets the standard for noise cancellation and sound in the true wireless category. Sony’s tiny in-ear monitors produce powerful and detailed audio, while minimizing external noises better than most over-ear ANC headphones. Listeners can also personalize sound through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. That’s quite an impressive amount of performance for under $178. View Deal

AirPods w/Wireless Charging: was $199 now $149.98 @ Amazon

The majority of perks found on the Pro are still present, including better battery management, instantaneous connectivity, and special features like automatic switching and Audio Share to share music from one iOS device to two sets of AirPods simultaneously. Bundling the charging case is like the cherry on top.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum TW: was $299 now $161 @ Amazon

For anyone asking what the best-sounding true wireless earbuds are, well, the answer is the Momentum True Wireless 2. However, its predecessor is just as rewarding, filling your ears with spacious audio that can be tweaked in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Sennheiser's two-mic beamforming technology is another bright spot, capturing vocals clearly for remarkable Google Assistant and call performance.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

Water-resistant wireless sport earbuds with noise cancellation and Sony sound? Yessir. The WF-SP800N grants you all three hallmarks for much less than the AirPods Pro, along with many serviceable features via companion app. Battery life is also currently rated the highest with ANC on: 9 hours on a single charge.View Deal

Galaxy Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They're loaded with features, produce full sound, and offer a solid 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are better than the AirPods because they're built for exercise and don't fall out of your ears so easily. They feature touch controls, Hey Siri functionality, and a nine hour battery life. They're $75 off at Amazon.View Deal

Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

A fan favorite, the Solo 3 features Beats powerful (and refined) bass-forward sound signature and the Apple W1 chip, which guarantees faster and stronger connectivity with iDevices. Battery life is tough to top at 40 hours, and the fetching design makes for a relatively comfortable wear.View Deal

Status Audio BT One: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The BT One is proof that you can get strong audio from an inexpensive pair of wireless cans. Bass knocks without diminishing the low or mid-range, creating lively sound with nice depth that’s best demonstrated on orchestral recordings. With a 30-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C charging thrown into the mix – it is shocking to see these cans available for under $60.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h: was $250 now $223 @ Amazon

With a fantastic soundstage, active noise cancelling and a battery that goes on and on, the Jabra Elite 85h is a set of headphones to challenge Bose and Sony's dominance. At 11% off, this is a bona fide audio bargain.View Deal

Shop Prime Day sales at Amazon