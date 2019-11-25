The best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals right now

'Tis the season for TV shopping, and nothing can upgrade your living room like a 65-inch 4K TV. As part of Black Friday deals, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering some of the best TV deals we've seen all year. With certain discounts exceeding $1,000, procuring a big-screen TV from brand names like Samsung, Sony or LG has never been cheaper.

Although we expect Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to swell through the holiday weekend, the sales we're seeing on 65-inch 4K TVs right now are worth taking into consideration. Depending on the retailer and time of purchase, a new TV could even arrive in time to entertain and enrich family festivities.

Whether your budget is $500 or $1,500, here are the best Black Friday 65-inch 4K TV deals you can score now. If you're looking for a larger or smaller set, check out more of the Black Friday TV deals we're watching.

Black Friday 65-inch TV deals you can score now

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $797 now $478 @ Walmart

The Samsung NU6900 is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a colorful 65-inch picture with HDR support, robust smart TV capability, and two HDMI ports. View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 now $599 @ Amazon

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.View Deal

Vizio P-Series 65" 4K TV: was $1,398 now $869 @ Walmart

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. It's $592 off and keeps getting cheaper.View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 4K Smart TVs: was $1,997 now $1,097 @ Dell

LG's 65-inch TVs feature LG's NanoCell technology to deliver the best picture quality possible. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support provides excellent picture and sound for the latest games and movies. View Deal

Vizio P-Series 65" 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,398 @ Walmart

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 also uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. (By comparison, the P659-G1 has 200 zones). It's $800 off and $400 cheaper than its Prime Day price. View Deal