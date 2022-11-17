At just $1.20/pm, PureVPN's Black Friday VPN deal is ridiculously cheap

Now that Black Friday 2022 is looming, we're starting to see some incredible Black Friday VPN deals – and this one from best VPN contender PureVPN absolutely takes the cake.

The lengthy 5-year plan starts off at an already ridiculously cheap $1.41 a month, but Tom's Guide readers can take advantage of our exclusive code TECH15 to knock an extra 15% off the asking price. That works out at just $1.20 a month (opens in new tab)!

This is one of the best-value VPN deals we've ever seen here at Tom's Guide, and at just $72 for 5 years of cover, it works out at 89% off – an unbelievable discount.

However, if you're not keen on signing up for such a long plan, there are also some shorter-term plans that are excellent value. Simply scroll down to find the one for you...

This isn't the first time PureVPN has slashed its price this low, but it's not something we see every day. If you're looking for reliable VPN cover for the cheapest possible price to stay safe online and stream more content, it's the perfect choice. Use code TECH15 to save an extra 15%.

If you don't fancy signing up to a 5-year plan, you get almost the same price on the 2-year plan. If you use the code TECH15 to save an extra 15%, you'll be paying less than $40 all-in for reliable cover – and you really can't complain with that.

For true commitment-phobes, PureVPN is also offering a bargain 1-year plan. While it doesn't work out quite as cheaply per month, it's flexible, cheaper upfront, and still offers great value compared to its rivals. Unfortunately our code isn't applicable to this plan, but it's still well worth considering.

Is this VPN deal good?

In short: yes, it's incredible!

PureVPN is a reliable mid-range VPN provider that's well suited to general privacy usage, streaming global content on Netflix and other sites, as well as avoiding restrictions imposed by governments or workplaces.

When compared to the competition, though, PureVPN's biggest draw is its price. At $1.20 a month (when our TECH15 coupon is used), there isn't a VPN on the market that can match its combination of functionality and value.

So, if you fancy getting 5 whole years of internet privacy and protection, you need look no further.

